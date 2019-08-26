Iranian authorities have issued an ominous warning to Israel, saying that it should understand that its recent "aggressive actions" in the region will have consequences, as Iraq, Syria and Lebanon have the right for self-defence.
"Israel must understand the consequences of its aggressive actions and that they come at a price", Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said at a Monday news conference broadcast by Iranian television.
Aistrikes on 'Iranian' Targets in Syria
The comments by Rabiei followed Israel's confirmation on Sunday that it had conducted airstrikes on what it described as "Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militia targets" in Syria to foil a professed attack by multiple drones on the Jewish state.
Comment: For which the only evidence provided was a blurry video of some people carrying something somewhere.
"Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression. I have directed that our forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel", said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Comment: Translation: "Israel has impunity everywhere. Our forces operate wherever we want, regardless of basic human morality or international law." Israel has no legitimacy.
A senior Iranian official has denied that Iranian forces had been hit in the air raid.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has, meanwhile, voiced support for "Israel's right to defend itself from the threat posed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps".
Comment: Pompeo is a whore for Israel, plain and simple. Every nation has a right to defend itself, including Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Israel, in contrast, does not have the right to attack said nations and pretend it is self-defense.
Alleged Israeli Drones Crash in Beirut
In a separate development, two alleged Israeli drones crashed near the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Saturday, with one of them exploding in the air and reportedly damaging the Hezbollah media centre in the city's suburbs.
The drone episode caused Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri to accuse Israel of being a "threat to regional stability" and violating a 2006 UN resolution that ended a war between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv. Israel has yet to comment on the incident.
The movement's secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, said, in turn, the drones that fell over Beirut were on a "suicide mission" and pledged to "do everything" to thwart such attacks in the future. He added that the time when Israel could bomb Lebanon was "over".
Israel's Purported Strikes in Iraq
It was reported last week that Israel had carried out several strikes in Iraq, including the 19 July attack north of Baghdad that targeted a base allegedly used by Iran's IRGC.
Prime Minister Netanyahu fuelled the speculation by hinting at Israel's role in the attacks on ammunition depots in Iraq belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) composed of mostly Shia Muslim groups.
"We're acting not only if required, we're acting in very many theatres against a state that seeks to annihilate us. Obviously I've given the security forces the order and the operational freedom to do what is necessary in order to disrupt these plots by Iran. And obviously I've also led, and in many ways continue to lead, a global effort against Iran", he told Channel 9 when asked whether Israel acts in Iraq "if required".
Comment: Projection. The list of states Israel seeks to annihilate is fairly large.
The prime minister vowed to not give Iran immunity "anywhere", describing the Islamic Republic as a country that is "trying to establish bases against us everywhere, [including] Iran itself, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen".
Israel, which views Iran and Hezbollah to be among its main rivals in the region, previously admitted to conducting hundreds of airstrikes against Syria in the past several years, claiming that they were aimed at countering a professed Iranian military presence in the country. While Damascus has strongly condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty, Tehran has repeatedly stressed that its presence in Syria has been limited to sending advisers to help fight terrorism.
Comment: Lebanese reports say Israeli fighters and drones have been spotted flying over Lebanon, scouting the city of Baalbek and flying into Marjayoun. Israel routinely breaks the law by violating Lebanese airspace, because they're God's chosen people, and God's chosen people can do whatever the hell they want.
Lebanese President Aoun called the attacks on Beirut and Qousaya a declaration of war. Israel is smarter than that, though. They know they would be destroyed by Hezbollah in a real war. That's why they behave like such cowardly weasels, striking sporadically but repeatedly, knowing such attacks aren't worth going to war over, and that no one will rein in their blatant, criminal aggression.
Meanwhile, the Israelis have released what they claim are the names of two "Lebanese Shiite operatives" they killed in their airstrikes near Damascus.
