A trove of secret papers cited by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in attacking the Tories may have links to Moscow, Reddit has announced. The proof? The US-UK-NATO-funded Atlantic Council says it isn't sure but it might be true.The leaked documents, which were shared on the discussion site several weeks ago, point to evidence that the United States would demand a market share in the UK's National Health Service in any trade talks after Brexit. In a statement, Reddit said that it believed that the accounts that had shared the documents were "part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia."The vague wording is further muddled by the source that Reddit cites: The Atlantic Council.a senior fellow at the think tank, said that the leaks "closely resemble techniques" allegedly employed by Russia. He noted, however, that "we do not have all the data that allows us to make a final determination in this case."While media outlets rushed to hype the "findings" as definitive proof of Russia's involvement,Aside from the Atlantic Council's(it's a US and UK-funded think tank, allegedly investigating leaks that damage both governments), Nimmo's prominence in this saga of alleged Russian meddling is also cause for concernIn fact, Integrity Initiative even used its platform to spread talking points aimed at linking Corbyn to the Kremlin.