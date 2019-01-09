'West badly needs US leadership'

"the UK needs reminding how to play its key role of encouraging/enabling US leadership in Europe/NATO."

Goulash with Gorka

© REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS



© REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO



It's not meddling when Integrity Initiative does it

Its policy aims are not democratically-vetted, and possibly even at odds with those officially pursued by the United States.