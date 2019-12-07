© AFP / University of Porto

A routine flight across the United States came to resemble a scene from a bizarre Hollywood film after a passenger was bitten by a scorpion. The woman was transferred to hospital after landing at her destination.The United Airlines flight, traveling from San Francisco to Atlanta, apparently had some unwanted cargo on board. A female passenger who felt a stinging sensation reportedly inspected herself in the aircraft's bathroom, only to discover a scorpion in the leg of her pants. The arachnid was eventually captured by the plane's crew.A photo shows the airborne invertebrate animal in what appears to be a cardboard box used to serve meals on board.In a statement,"We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being," the airline said.It's not clear how the eight-legged creature managed to slip onto the plane undetected.