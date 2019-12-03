© AFP / Ebrahim HAMID

A huge fire has erupted in Bahri City's industrial zone, north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) declared a citywide emergency, and the number of dead is expected to rise.The incident happened mid-morning local time on Tuesday and forced mass evacuations as huge explosions ripped through the area. Raging fires sent vast plumes of smoke skyward, which were visible across the city.The CCSD has called on all doctors in the area to report to local hospitals to help manage the crisis and treat casualties of "varying severity" and a "large number of critical cases".