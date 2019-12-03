A 35-year-old man was paraded naked on Sunday evening by people for trying to rape a four-year-old girl at her house in Pardi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.Vaidya works as a daily cash collection agent for a co-operative society bank in the city.A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Pardi police station.