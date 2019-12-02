these decisions will set up the US economy for one of the most punishing downturns in history,

"I look at our fiscal-monetary mix, it's the most stimulative that I've ever seen - again, economically adjusted - no wonder the stock market is at new highs. It's literally the most conducive environment - certainly in the short run - for economic growth and strength that I've ever seen. You add on that an 11% budget deficit in China, the second largest economy, and 3%."

"Because the world is looking for yield, companies can sell dreams rather than earnings. The number of companies that produce earnings is the lowest since the dot-com bubble in terms of their need because you can sell a dream."



"As a result of the accumulation of the money at the top and technology we have a situation where, naturally, those who have a lot of money also have a lot of money in credit...but it doesn't trickle down. And as a result, we have a situation with a large wealth gap."

"In my opinion, we're near the end, in the late stages, of our reserve currency system - it's a fiat monetary system. Not only do we have negative rates, but we're going to have much bigger deficits...and that's not half the story. Because the larger story is the unfunded liabilities...those are pension liabilities and debt liabilities."

The situation will be even worse when the cycle turns and we're plunged into a punishing economic downturn.

"The system doesn't work, it's gone mad, then the reason the system is broken is because it's not an equal opportunity system. There are justifiable complaints about education...it needs to be reformed in a way that works better - we can increase the size of the pie in the same way that you can divide it better."

"Twenty years ago, Japan medicinalized it by implementing a form of it with the BoJ...now we're at the point where it's so wildly accepted that we sugar-coat it and put it in gummy-bear form. And it's this wildly accepted next stage that there's a problem. The typical recession means the budget deficit should increase by 10% to 30%."

"Clearly, asset prices today whether it's US stocks or its interest rates or its the dollar it's all priced off of, in my opinion, a 5% budget deficit with this incredibly overly stimulative fiscal policy combined with overly stimulating monetary policy is creating this US exceptionalism that, one day, like if we normalized our deficit to levels more popular in Europe, we'd see completely different valuations for the sock market...the dollar...etc."