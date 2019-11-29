© Reuters / Andrew Winning / Shannon Stapleton / David Mirzoeff

We therefore concluded that the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) was not the appropriate authority to conduct enquiries in these circumstances.

He knows what happened, I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth.

The Met had to give an explanation for why it stopped investigating allegations of sex trafficking against Jeffrey Epstein afterVirginia Giuffre is pictured in a now-notorious photo of Prince Andrew with his hand around her bare waist, with Epstein and the Duke's 'friend' Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Then a teenager, she claims to have had sex with the royal at least three times back in 2001.The Met confirmed on Thursday that they had indeed launched a probe, interviewed Guiffe, got advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, and decided the case was out of their jurisdiction to proceed with a full criminal investigation.Giuffre in the meantime doubled down on her accusations against Prince Andrew in the upcoming interview with the BBC, as the Duke of York faces a growing backlash following his own train-wreck interview with Newsnight about his friendship with the US financier.