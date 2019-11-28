© AFP/ITV/Jonathan Hordle



There are still unanswered questions in the wake of a shocking sex scandal that purportedly involved Prince Andrew, Jeremy Corbyn has said, following a disastrous interview in which the Duke of York denied the serious allegations.The Labour Party leader was pressed about his thoughts on the royal family, and Prince Andrew in particular, during a televised election debate with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.Asked if Andrew was "fit for purpose," Corbyn argued thatHe also said that the British monarchy "needs a bit of improvement."but stressed that "all his sympathies" were with the girls and women abused by Epstein and his cohorts. "The law must certainly take its course," Johnson noted.Some commentators on social media expressed bafflement at Johnson's unwillingness to criticize the royal family, while others said Corbyn had been too soft on Andrew.The Duke of York made a widely-derided appearance on BBC, in which he "categorically" denied allegations of sex abuse against a minor. One of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, claims she was forced into sex with Andrew between 1999 and 2002.