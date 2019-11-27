© Renegade Tribune



"I don't want to say what I'm going to do, but they will be designated. Look, we're losing 100,000 people a year to what's happening and what's coming through Mexico. [The cartels] have unlimited money, because it's drug money, and human trafficking money."

US President Donald Trump said that his administration will begin designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, citing their rule in narco- and human trafficking.In an interview with conservative pundit Bill O'Reilly that aired on Tuesday,the president said.Asked whether he would "start hitting them with drones and things like that," the president demurred, referring to deaths linked to the drug trade: