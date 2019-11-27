© Bank of England



Poland brought about 100 tons of gold home from the Bank of England in a bid to demonstrate the strength of nation's $586 billion economy, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said.As a result, the country has become the 22nd-biggest bullion holder in the world and has the biggest reserves of the metal in the European Union's east, the central bank said.Glapinski said the central bank will keep bringing the precious metal home if the "reserve situation is favorable.""The gold symbolizes the strength of the country," Glapinski told reporters on Monday., he said.Central banks, including those of Hungary and Serbia, loaded up on gold in the first half of 2019, helping push total bullion demand to a three-year high, according to the World Gold Council., trade and geopolitical tensions rise, and authorities seek to diversify away from the dollar.Poland had $121.9 billion in official reserves, including gold, as of Oct. 31.