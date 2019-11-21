Who even remembers what pulled France's Yellow Vests into the streets? The Macron government has spent months apologizing and offering big new spending programs aimed at the protesters' stated concerns. Yet today's headline is about water cannons and flipped cars. Hong Kong repealed the law that ignited its riots back in June, yet today the story is protesters shooting police with arrows (!) and Chinese soldiers deploying to help "clean up the streets." Uh huh.
Comment: Good arguments can be made that, in the case of France, the apologizing and "big new spending programs" is an example of way too little way too late.
Why is this happening now? Because artificially easy money enriches the people who own the stocks, bonds and real estate that rise in value when interest rates go down. This expands the already painfully wide gap between rich and poor and turns the already high level of background resentment into a powder keg. Then it's just a matter of a provocation. And there's always another provocation coming.
Looked at this way, the current wave of unrest is not easily fixed because the immediate remedy is even more easy money. In other words, reinstate the gas price subsidy and borrow whatever is necessary to cover the cost. Or increase welfare spending to make life slightly easier for protesters, at the cost of higher deficits. Then cut interest rates to finance all the new debt.
The result? Even more new money flowing into the elite via rising financial asset prices. Which further widens the gap between rich and poor.
Not a single government is responding to protests with "Ok, we'll take a bunch of real wealth from the oligarchs and give it to the protesters." That solution obviously won't fly with the various versions of deep state/military industrial complex that are in charge out there. Easy money, in contrast, 1) is technically doable, 2) appears at first glance to help the 99%, and 3) actually further enriches the 1%. So no one objects, the problem gets worse, and the next round of unrest is even bigger.
This may not be immediately apparent, but most people will get it eventually, by which time a peaceful solution will be far out of reach. Civil unrest is our new normal.