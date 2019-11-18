© AP

The Duncan Police Department is beginning the investigation into what happened at the Duncan Walmart on Monday morning. Police were initially dispatched just before 10 a.m.Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford tells us that three people were killed outside the store near a vehicle. One of the people killed is the shooter.Ford says the gun used was a handgun.All of Duncan Public Schools were placed on lock down but have since been given the all clear by police and have been taken off lock down.You can count on us to keep you updated.