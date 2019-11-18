Society's Child
Seattle police captain busted in prostitution sting after offering $40 to undercover cop: reports
Fox News
Sat, 16 Nov 2019 16:11 UTC
Capt. Randal Woolery, a member of the Seattle Police Department for 31 years, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest Wednesday in north Seattle, KING-TV reported.
The station reported not being able to reach Woolery for comment. An email Saturday seeking comment from Fox News wasn't immediately returned.
"Seattle police arrested a 53-year-old SPD employee last night in an undercover Vice operation in North Seattle," Sgt. Sean Whitcomb was quoted as saying by KIRO-TV. The other four men weren't identified.
The station cited sources as saying Woolery offered $40 to an undercover officer posing as a prostitute.
He was booked and released, according to the station. The charges involve misdemeanors.
Woolery was recently honored for his leadership skills, KIRO-TV reported. He also serves as a fire commissioner in Snohomish County.
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.
Recent Comments
Doesn't the fact that the US acted illegally in Irak in the first place a factor in this mess ? It's OK to report a person doing something illegal...
Love it. BUT if there's a phonic joke there - I've not heard it. Thx,, RC
Remember when K-Mart used to announce the 'flashing blue light' sales in their stores? Today you would not know if it was a sale, gunfire or...
I give two to one odds this is a psycho-jealous boyfriend; and, that it never would have made the papers if the shooter were not white - though...
From the horse's mouth voter fraud: [Link]