ABC News still hasn't explained why it protected pedophile Jeffrey Epstein or why it retaliated against the alleged whistleblower
Washington Examiner
Wed, 13 Nov 2019 20:11 UTC
It has been seven days since the public first learned that ABC conspired with CBS News to have an individual fired from her job with the latter because ABC suspected that she is the one who leaked the video.
It has been five days since the public first heard from the fired CBS producer, Ashley Bianco, that she was not the individual responsible for leaking ABC's archival footage of Robach.
It has been one day since the public first learned that ABC is still hunting for the real leaker, who is apparently still employed by the network, and that top executives are reportedly "freaking out" over the anonymous employee's secret identity.
In all this time, ABC has refused to provide the public with a credible or reasonable explanation for any of its actions. The news network has yet to explain, beyond offering dubious boilerplate statements about "editorial standards" (difficult to swallow, given how this, this, and this apparently met ABC's rigorous "editorial standards"), why it "quashed" Robach's reporting on Epstein, even though she claims she had plane logs, pictures, and "everything" for the story.
And the news network has yet to explain why it is putting so much more effort into flushing out the leaker, going so far as to get a rival network to fire one of its own employees, than it ever put into flushing out the alleged head of a global network of child sexual abusers.
I cannot stress enough just how big of a media scandal this is.
ABC News spiked a story about a prolific pederast and his cohort because, according to the journalist whose coverage was killed, the report implicated a member of the royal family and the news network was hungry for an exclusive interview with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
There is no version of reality where ABC does not look evil in this.
This entire episode is about much, much more than a report failing to meet the network's "editorial standards." The way things look, ABC is involved in a far-ranging conspiracy to protect child abusers. If ABC News were a Catholic priest, it would surely be indicted.
It is on ABC to dispel that notion. The network's strategy for dealing with this scandal appears to be to batten down the hatches and wait for things to blow over. The network is depending on silence from the rest of the corporate news media and the likelihood that the public will forget about this Epstein business and move on.
Don't let it happen.
