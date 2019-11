© Fox News

It has been eight days since the public first learned from a leaked video of journalist Amy Robach that ABC News executives in 2016 spiked her reporting on high-powered, globe-trotting pedophile Jeffery Epstein and his network of well-connected sexual predators It has been seven days since the public first learned that ABC conspired with CBS News to have an individual fired from her job with the latter because ABC suspected that she is the one who leaked the video.It has been five days since the public first heard from the fired CBS producer, Ashley Bianco, that she was not the individual responsible for leaking ABC's archival footage of Robach.In all this time, ABC has refused to provide the public with a credible or reasonable explanation for any of its actions. The news network has yet to explain, beyond offering dubious boilerplate statements about "editorial standards " (difficult to swallow, given how this this , and this apparently met ABC's rigorous "editorial standards"),I cannot stress enough just how big of a media scandal this is.ABC News spiked a story about a prolific pederast and his cohort because, according to the journalist whose coverage was killed, the report implicated a member of the royal family and the news network was hungry for an exclusive interview with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.This entire episode is about much, much more than a report failing to meet the network's "editorial standards." The way things look, ABC is involved in a far-ranging conspiracy to protect child abusers.It is on ABC to dispel that notion. The network's strategy for dealing with this scandal appears to be to batten down the hatches and wait for things to blow over. The network is depending on silence from the rest of the corporate news media and the likelihood that the public will forget about this Epstein business and move on.Don't let it happen.