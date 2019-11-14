A&E waiting times are at their worst on record as the NHS comes under intense pressure before what doctors and hospital bosses fear will be a very tough winter for the service."As political parties vie to prove their NHS credentials, today's figures highlight that, but ultimately can't protect patients from feeling the effects. Behind these figures are people waiting often long and anxious waits, struggling in pain, or at risk of illness worsening in the meantime."The figures prompted warnings that patients were suffering because of fast mounting delays in accessing vital care. Labour seized on the figures, which may prove awkward for Boris Johnson, who has made the NHS a central plank of his election campaign."The Conservatives have ushered in the worst NHS crisis on record. Under Boris Johnson the NHS is in crisis and we're heading for a winter of abject misery for patients," said Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary."Our A&Es are overwhelmed, more so than ever. In every community there's an ever-growing queue of people waiting for treatment. The Tories ... should apologise to every patient languishing on a trolley and waiting longer for treatment."NHS England's latest set of performance statistics, which were published on Thursday, revealed that hospitals, such as cataract removals, hernia repairs, and hip and knee replacements.A&E performance was also its worst ever on NHS England's preferred measurement, which includes people seen in hospital-based units, urgent care centres and walk-in centres. Just 83.6% of everyone seeking help in all types of A&Es were treated within four hours - again the lowest percentage since records began.The grim statistics are likely to add toMany hospitals are also finding it increasingly difficult to respond to a fast-growing need for both urgent and non-urgent care becauseThursday's figures - the last before the general election on 12 December - showed that of the 1,376,282 people who attended a hospital-based A&E in October 908,168 were seen within four hours but 311,513 were not.The data is slightly incomplete because figures from 14 NHS trusts which are taking part in a trial of a new measurement of A&E waiting times were not included.