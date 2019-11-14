CIA Chief Allan Dulles allegedly developed a plan to destroy the Soviet Union by corrupting the cultural heritage and moral values of the Soviet nation. (This because despite an official state policy of atheism, the Soviet citizens were nonetheless called to very high standards of moral behavior, and the theory was that by instilling rebellion to this code, bigger rebellions would follow that would overthrow Communism from within.) The details of this plan seem to come from Soviet and later Russian sources, but are also included in the writings of Metropolitan John Snychov, as the plan elicits a strategy to destroy the Russian Orthodox Church. The plan employs the same techniques, to "hammer into the people's consciousness the cult of sex, violence, sadism, and betrayal, in a word, immorality," with the help of "our accomplices, helpers, and allies in Russia herself." In this corrupted version of Russia, "Bureaucratic red-tape will be elevated to a virtue. Honesty and orderliness will be ridiculed as being of no use to anyone, an anachronism." The whole country will be led into moral turpitude: "Rudeness and insolence, lies and deceit, drunkenness and drug-addiction, animal fear of everyone and everything, indecency, betrayal, nationalism, and strife between ethnic groups, and above all hatred for the Russian ethnos: we'll cultivate all of that, quietly and skillfully." (Quote reprinted from www.atlasobscura.com) While the framework of the Dulles Plan arose during the Soviet times, the idea the plan describes has certain relevance to the state of Russia today. As the country recovers from Communism, the Russian Orthodox Church has blossomed with renewed strength and power, and the Church takes an increasingly important role in its influence on policy decisions by the Russian government. The Church is growing and has reached a level of influence that is greater than any other Orthodox Christian body in the world. With some 90 million members in Russia presently, and another 27-34 million in Ukraine, this area of the world has the largest Orthodox Christian population of all the fifteen independent jurisdictions.

How Russia and her Church are being isolated

went to the Phanar, for example, where Pat. Bartholomew is headquartered.

It should be noted that recognition of the PTsU by the patriarchate of Alexandria is a powerful signal for the whole Orthodox world. The point is that many other local churches have already stated that they will decide regarding their attitude toward the Orthodox Church of Ukraine after the old patriarchates, like Alexandria, recognize it.



Such a step may be expected from the patriarchate of Jerusalem. In the foreseeable future the PTsU may be recognized by the Cypriot, Georgian, and Romanian autocephalous churches. The greatest problems with recognition of the PTsU are expected in churches that are oriented toward the Moscow patriarchate. Thus one should not expect recognition from the Polish Orthodox Church, the patriarchate of Antioch in Syria, the Serbian Orthodox Church, and the churches of the Czech Lands and Slovakia.

The Source and Solution of this Problem may both lie in America

By attacking the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, the American powers have created a rift in Christendom that has not been seen in almost a thousand years

The ultimate goal is not just to isolate Russia, it is to destroy the Orthodox Christian Church itself because the Church is the last thing to stand against the forces of secularism and globalism, against everything that has been ripping the US and Europe apart for decades.