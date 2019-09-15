© AFP/Stephane de Sakutin



Some 100 parishes of the Russian Orthodox tradition in France and other Western European nations are to become part of the Moscow Patriarchate after rejecting an order to dissolve given by Moscow's rival Constantinople.The world of Orthodoxy is currently experiencing a tectonic change after a schism between its two leading branches, the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchy and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.But the clash for loyalty of Orthodox priests is happening throughout the world, and Moscow seems to have scored a major win.the Russia-based church reported on Saturday. AROCWE leader, Archbishop John (Renneteau) of Chariopoulis and any priest and diocese willing to join him, are to become part of a new branch of the Moscow Patriarchy,. Originating as a diaspora of Russians living in Western Europe, they parted ways with Moscow after the Bolshevik Revolution put a strain on the Russian Orthodox Church. AROCWE splintered in the 1930s and was put under the jurisdiction of Constantinople. It made an aborted attempt to go back into Moscow's fold in the 1940s, underwent a number of reorganizations andThe situation was sent into turmoil in November last year amid the schism over Ukraine. As part of its attempts to consolidate power,The autonomy-stripping order was overwhelmingly rejected in February during an extraordinary general assembly of the AROCWE, which decided it would change jurisdiction to another Orthodox patriarchy instead. The transfer was negotiated with several of them, before Moscow was finally picked last week. The decision was reportedly taken because theThe change comes with a caveat. While the desire to preserve AROCWE as a body didn't pose any questions with over 90 percent of the assembly voting to reject Constantinople's diktat,In a statement released on Saturday, Archbishop John said he chose to go for it nevertheless because itMeanwhile Constantinople is challenging the incipient transfer. From its point of view Archbishop John was sacked in late August and the AROCWE petition to reunite with the Moscow Patriarchy was invalid, but its ability to enforce this stance is understandably limited.