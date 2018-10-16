© Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

By recognizing the independence of Ukrainian Orthodox сhurches from the Moscow Patriarchate, Constantinople lost the right to be called the heart of Orthodox faith, says the Russian Church's public relations chief.Before now, Moscow and other Orthodox patriarchates would send representatives to gatherings organized by Constantinople, including the decades-long preparations for the monumental 2016 Pan-Orthodox Council, Hilarion said.The Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church broke off all ties with the Constantinople Patriarchate after deciding to grant recognition to two previously unrecognized Ukrainian Orthodox Church branches, and lift the Moscow-imposed anathema from Ukrainian Patriarch Filaret. Moscow refused to recognize the decisions and blamed Constantinople for initiating what could become the biggest church schism since the 11th century, when Orthodoxy and Catholicism split apart.