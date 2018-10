not unilaterally.

The Patriarchate of Georgia has released a statement refuting the information spreading through the Ukrainian media about its supposed support for the granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine."Such information began to spread after the meeting of Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andrei Paruby last week in Tbilisi.," today's statement emphasizes.It notes that Paruby spoke to Pat. Ilia of the desire of some Ukrainians to receive autocephaly for their Orthodox Church, to which the Georgian primate responded by"As for the position of the Georgian Church on the issue of the autocephaly of the Ukrainian Church, it remains unchanged:," the Georgian Church's statement reads.As Interfax-Religion reports, the Patriarch expressed the same sentiment to Paruby during their meeting, which the Speaker then reported as the Patriarch's support. According to the statement on the Georgian Church's site from after the meeting with Paruby, His Holiness spoke of the "need to refrain from premature assessments" on the issue.However, Paruby told journalists, supposedly quoting Pat. Ilia:Speaking with journalists after the Speaker's statements, the head of the Department of External Church Relations of the Georgian Patriarchate, Metropolitan Gerasim (Sharashenidze) of Zugdidi and Tsaishsky, refrained from commenting on the issue of autocephaly butParuby's meeting and false information comes just days after the Georgian Holy Synod made a statement to the same effect as today's statement: that it does not want make any hasty evaluations until the two sides have formulated their official and non-appealable positionsEarlier in September, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem met with a delegation from the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, speaking ofOn September 21, His Beatitude Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria and His Beatitude Metropolitan Sawa of Poland released a joint statement calling for those involved in the autocephaly question in Ukraine: "I understand that the [joint] statement explicitly refers to autocephaly and the establishment of canonical order in Church life in Ukraine. That is, the separation in Ukraine requires an introduction of the ecclesiastical order. Only the provision of autocephaly can solve this problem."However, Pat. Theodoros then arrived in Ukraine where he prayed for Ukrainian unity with the faithful of the canonical Church andand its head shepherd His Beatitude Metropolitan Onuphry of Kiev and All Ukraine.As the Union of Orthodox Journalists reports,that "the Vatican respects the decision of the Ukrainian people to create a single Local Church."And meeting in Constantinople from September 1 to 3, the bishops of the Ecumenical Patriarchate heard a report from His Grace Bishop Makarios of Christoupolis on "The Ecclesiastical Issue in Ukraine," falsely claimed that then-Metropolitan Philaret of Kiev was not chosen as the Patriarch of Moscow in 1990 because he is Ukrainian. His Holiness Patriarch Alexei (Ridiger) II was an Estonian of German and Swedish origin, and the "runner-up," His Beatitude Metropolitan Vladimir (Sabodan) was also a Ukrainian.