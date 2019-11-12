Comment: Judging by the number of asteroids now shaving Earth on a daily basis, and the utter state of society pretty much everywhere, this motion Corbyn supported in 2004 was prescient...


corbyn asteroid
© Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images/iStock/Twitter
Back when he was the king of the backbench dissenters, rather than the machine against which he's always raged, Jeremy Corbyn was one of only three people to lend their signatures to a bizarre parliamentary motion. In 2004, MI5 had been suggesting using pigeons as flying suicide bombers, only less suicide and more remote-control pigeon murder, so Labour's Tony Banks tabled a motion entitled Pigeon Bombs, with this text:
"That this House is appalled, but barely surprised, at the revelations in M15 files regarding the bizarre and inhumane proposals to use pigeons as flying bombs;

recognises the important and live-saving role of carrier pigeons in two world wars and wonders at the lack of gratitude towards these gentle creatures;

and believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again."
Only Banks, Corbyn and John McDonnell signed the motion, but with a quick glance at world events, we're beginning to wonder if they were just ahead of the curve.

Times diarist, Patrick Kidd, reminded us of the motion.


An old rumour might explain his stance.


But support for the asteroid seemed stronger than you'd expect.




These guys can stand down. We won't be needing them.

via GIPHY

H/T: Indy100