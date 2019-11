© Global Look Press /Aftonbladet/ WixtrÖM Peter

A four-story mural of climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to be unveiled next week in San Francisco. Many, however, have already found the work unsettling, describing it as something straight out of a dystopian Sci-Fi movie.The mural depicts the face of the 16-year-old media darling, gazing down at passersby on Union Square in San Francisco, with her signature tense expression.Argentine artist Andreas Iglesias, who is putting the finishing touches on the massive work, said his ultimate goal is to raise awareness about climate issues.The project is sponsored by One Atmosphere, an environmental non-profit which supplied paint for the mural."You never want that stare," a commenter wrote, while another said: "I bet property prices have plummeted around there. That is scary.""There's something about that girl that gives me the creeps......That mural and those eyes is something straight out of a dystopian SciFy movie," one wrote, commenting on the SFist story