Behind Greta is a major machine, one that is controlled by major international actors and backed by major funds. This PR machine has allowed Greta to make the covers of magazines, become the subject of thousands of news articles while being photographed with world leaders and giving speeches at elite organizations such as the United Nations.
Although Greta might very well be genuinely concerned with the fate of the planet, her message is carefully crafted by those who control her to generate a specific response from the youth. In short, Greta is the face of a major marketing scheme - a tightly coordinated international effort to sell global warming through a specific lens: Fear, panic, and urgency.
Before going further, I need to point out that I am neither a "climate denier" nor a "climate activist". That is not my field of expertise. I never analyzed any data regarding climate change and its correlation with human activity. I am far from qualified from speaking about this issue so I won't.
My field of expertise is mass media and its relation to power. In the "Read This First" article of this site, I explained (using quotes from the founders of the field of Communications such as Edward Bernays) how mass media is used to shape and mold opinions. The rise of Greta to international prominence is a clear-cut case of "agenda-setting" which is defined as follows:
Agenda-setting is the creation of public awareness and concern of salient issues by the news media. As well, agenda-setting describes the way that media attempts to influence viewers, and establish a hierarchy of news prevalence. Two basic assumptions underlie most researches on agenda-setting:
- the press and the media do not reflect reality; they filter and shape it;
- media concentration on a few issues and subjects leads the public to perceive those issues as more important than other issues.
Mass media programming is particularly effective on those who did not develop an acute sense of critical thinking - notably young people. And the Greta phenomenon was custom-made to cater to this very specific demographic.
Here's a look at the rise of Greta.
Family Ties
one-eye sign made by both children.
Greta Thunberg's father is actor Svante Thunberg, whose father is actor and director Olof Thunberg. Her mother is the famous opera singer Malena Ernman who became a celebrity at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009. In 2010, Ernman was named Hovsångerska (translated to "court singer") by Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.
Rise to Prominence
The perfect timing between Greta's strike and the book release was not a coincidence. And Greta's strike certainly did not go unnoticed.
On the very same day of the first strike, a picture of Greta was published on the Facebook page of We Don't Have Time, a "social network for climate change". The page is managed by Ingmar Rentzhog - a specialist in financial marketing.
Rentzhog is also a chairman of the Global Utmaning Board, a think tank that "promotes sustainable development within social, economic and environmental dimensions". The Global Utmaning Board was founded by the Swedish politician and economist Kristina Persson, who is the daughter of the billionaire politician and entrepreneur Sven O. Persson.
Backed by this machine, Greta's story garnered intense and immediate media attention in Sweden and, soon after, around the world. After a few months of weekly strikes, Greta took a year off from school to focus solely on climate change and began a tour of European cities.
Neubauer is a member of ONE Campaign, an organization managed by Bill Gates and Bono, which is heavily funded by George Soros' Open Society Foundation.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg does not have 'handler' asserts that Luisa-Marie Neubauer does not serve as Greta's "handler". It nevertheless admits that Neubauer is linked with this powerful Soros-funded group.
Through these powerful connections, Greta skyrocketed on the world stage. She gave speeches at Ted X talks, the European Parliament, the United Nations and she was even nominated for a Nobel Prize. She also met world leaders and celebrities across the world, including the Pope.According to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation website, "One originated in conversations between Bill Gates and Bono in the early 2000s about the need to better inform Americans about extreme poverty around the world." The One Campaign has ties to Soros, founder and chairman of Open Society Foundations, which works to build democracies.
Brooke Havlik, a communications officer with Open Society Foundations, told the AP that the organization has given $10 million to the One Campaign since 2011.
- AP, Climate activist Greta Thunberg does not have a 'handler'
From a lone girl protesting in front of the Swedish parliament, Greta turned into a figure of heroism and martyrdom.
Through mass media, Greta became an important factor in local and international politics and made global warming a top priority in the Western world.
But what is exactly the role of Greta in the grand scheme of things?
Greta's Role
Although many are ready to deny this fact with great vigor (because it goes against their agenda), Greta is merely a pawn. She is controlled by powerful people and big money to promote a specific agenda. The agenda is not merely about climate change - it is about climate change through a very specific angle.
Her role was perfectly defined by Greta herself during a speech at the (very elite) World Economic Forum:
Panic and fear: Two words that lead to hasty and irrational responses based on negative emotions. And this fear and panic is being thoroughly ingrained into the youth, creating a generation that is convinced that the world is burning."Adults keep saying we owe it to the young people, to give them hope. But I don't want your hope. I don't want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day."
Although Greta might be genuinely concerned about climate change, those behind her have a much darker agenda: To create a generation of children riddled with anxiety and depression, giving the elite carte blanche for drastic measures, ranging from tax hikes to the loss of personal freedoms. And let's not forget the main goal of it all (which is also the main goal of the elite organizations behind Greta): The creation of a single world government, ruled by the world elite ... to combat climate change, of course."How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."
In Conclusion
Any person who dares to take a critical look at the Greta phenomenon is immediately faced with the same backlash: "How dare you bully an autistic girl?" and "You're a climate denier". As seen above, this article was not about Greta herself, her looks or her mental health. It was about those behind her, the powerful machine that provided her the platform to become a media darling.
Furthermore, this article was not about "denying" climate change or any other environmental issues. It is about how this issue is "sold" through a specific lens, one that is based on fear, panic, and urgency. Like any other important issue, pollution needs to be addressed in a rational matter, starting with the core sources of the problem. In the U.S., the sectors of transportation, industry and electric power account for over 80% of greenhouse gas emissions. In other words, elite-owned corporations are the main polluters in the world today. They are the ones emitting tons upon tons of carbon dioxide in the air while dumping tons upon tons of toxic waste in water streams. Instead of tackling these industries head-on, the elite parades around an autistic girl, films world leaders clapping at her speeches and encourages children to be afraid.
Why? Because what they are truly looking for is control and submission. And the best way to obtain control and submission is by creating a fearful and panicky population that begs for governments to fix its problems.
Comment: Clearly Greta Thunberg is scripted to the bone. Just watch her try to deal with an open press conference. Putting a child (yes, she's 16, but developmentally, no) in a situation she can't deal with mentally or emotionally is abuse.