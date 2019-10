© Getty Images

Those who fear that Greta Thunberg's autistic vulnerability may be being exploited by cynical adults are not bigots. They are rationalists.

Climate-change alarmists shouldn't be using a vulnerable child to promote their cause.During my childhood, I would purposely look for reasons to be disillusioned and depressed about the world. I was introverted, pessimistic and socially awkward, so I retreated, like many young people with Asperger's, into a world of obsessions that were largely confined to my bedroom. My chief fascination lay in the natural world and, by about the age of 15, I'd acquired a collection of National Geographic magazines so substantial that my bedroom shelf was eventually to collapse under their sheer weight.Marvelling at the beauty of planet Earth in the form of glossy photographs made me despair at what I thought was the senseless destruction of our planet through a combination of humanity's indifference, carelessness and rapacious materialism. In time, it made me increasingly misanthropic. Like 16-year-old eco-activist Greta Thunberg, I was convinced that we as a species were headed inexorably towards disaster.Autism can in some instances confer great gifts, such as an ability to concentrate for extended periods of time, and to pursue special interests at a highly technical level. But these often come at a cost. High-functioning Aspies (people with Asperger's) are far more likely to commit suicide than the average non-autistic individual. And they almost invariably suffer from some form of debilitating mental illness.In my case, and I suspect Greta's as well, the brain's anxiety switch is turned up to full volume almost permanently. Otherwise banal social interactions are often a struggle, to the extent that even conversing with colleagues at work can become exhausting. As a result, people with autism are at great risk of becoming isolated, morbid and depressed.Greta's doom-mongering may stem from a childhood spent fixating on the negative. As a result, she only sees the bad. Consequently, she never mentions the fact that deforestation levels are approaching zero, or that effective renewable energies are being developed at a rapid rate.Tom Clements is an autism advocate and author from Essex. Follow him on Twitter: @tclementsuk