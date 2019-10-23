© Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS



Organizers of the Vancouver climate strike say they want the newly elected minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to create a green new deal that puts science-aligned emission reduction targets into legislation.

Thunberg spoke outside Alberta's legislature last Friday before a crowd of thousands, while a group of oil and gas supporters held a smaller counter rally nearbyThe leader of British Columbia's Green party says he has invited climate change activist Greta Thunberg to speak in the provincial legislature.Andrew Weaver says he extended an invitation to the 16-year-old Swede, who will visit Vancouver Friday to take part in what organizers say is a post-election climate strike.Weaver says he has spoken to Speaker Darryl Plecas and he has agreed to allow her to address the legislature if Thunberg is willing.Thunberg inspired the Fridays For Future movement and weekly climate strikes to highlight the need for urgent action aimed at halting climate change.Thunberg spoke outside Alberta's legislature last Friday before a crowd of thousands of people, while a group of oil and gas supporters held a smaller counter rally nearby.A youth-led organization called Sustainabiliteens says that Thunberg will join a demonstration in downtown Vancouver on Friday.Spokesman Sam Lin says now is the time for cross-party collaboration to battle the climate crisis."We call on the new MPs to, put aside your partisan differences and take action for a safer and more beautiful world for future generations," Lin says in the statement.