Match made in heaven: Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg team up to stop the climate crisis
Fri, 01 Nov 2019
As her climate strike journey made its way into Los Angeles, activist Greta Thunberg didn't miss out on an opportunity to go to Hollywood. The sixteen-year-old vegan activist spent time with Academy Award winner and fellow climate crisis activist Leonardo DiCaprio.
"There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways - but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time," DiCaprio wrote on Instagram. "History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted."
Celebs for Greta
Thunberg has made a number of high profile fans with her protests. Earlier this week singer Robbie Williams responded to critics of the teen.
"No matter what you think of Greta or her speech, her tone of her facial expressions, her anger, her passion, she should be allowed to do that without reproach," he said. "Comments from unempathetic [expletive] are not going to help the young girl's psyche, whichever way you lean on the climate."
Former California Governor and action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has also praised Thunberg. He said he was "starstruck" when the two first met earlier this year. After she sailed to New York, Schwarzenegger lent her his electric car to drive to Canada for protests there.
The young Swede was jettisoned onto the world stage after skipping school on Fridays to protest climate change. She soon developed a following and other students across the globe joined the Fridays for Future movement.
Thunberg recently delivered a powerful speech to world leaders at the UN. The speech was a departure from her usually reserved demeanor. Emotionally, she scolded world leaders. She warned them that young people of today will be watching and holding them accountable for climate offenses.
"I hope that Greta's message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over," DiCaprio wrote. "It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet."
Comment: We wish all the luck to Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg in forcing the sun out of its solar minimum and ending the climate crisis. We're confident that the combined power of celebrity virtue signalling and autistic immoderation will defeat this unacceptable monster, ushering a utopian age of extreme austerity measures and enforced vegan malnutrition for all.
