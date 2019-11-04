Greta Thunberg
Autistic environmentalist Greta Thunberg has appealed for help after traveling halfway around the world "the wrong way" because the United Nations moved its global climate meeting from Chile to Spain.

"As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I'll need some help," tweeted Thunberg, "Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November... If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful."


Thunberg, who rejected a $51,000 Nordic Council environmental award last week because "The climate movement does not need any more awards," might hit up her parents - an opera singer and an actor, for travel funds.

Or, perhaps she can ask her new friend Leonardo DiCaprio for a ride on one of the private jets he uses to fly around the world to climate events?


Thunberg then appeared to acknowledge her truly first world problem, tweeting "This of course no problem. People are suffering all around the world, and I'm fine whatever I do and wherever I am."


We're sure Greta will find her way to Madrid over the next four weeks, where she can guilt the UN into action with more stories of her ruined childhood.