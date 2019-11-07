Health & Wellness
Scientists discover new HIV strain, first in nearly two decades
Joshua Bote
USA TODAY
Thu, 07 Nov 2019 13:57 UTC
USA TODAY
Thu, 07 Nov 2019 13:57 UTC
In a study published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes, a group of researchers at Abbott Laboratories, University of Missouri and the Presbyterian Mission Agency confirmed the first new strain of HIV since guidelines of classifying HIV strains were developed in 2000.
The strain has been classified as subtype L in HIV-1 Group M.
There are two main types of HIV: HIV-1 and HIV-2. Within HIV-1, there are multiple strains. Group M, which can be traced back to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is the strain that led in the global HIV epidemic.
Isolated samples of the virus under subtype L were first spotted in the DRC in 1983 and again in 1990. A third sample was found in 2001, the basis of this study; however, researchers were unable to sequence, or identify, the genome to designate it as a subtype of HIV until this year.
"Identifying new viruses such as this one is like searching for a needle in a haystack," said Mary Rodgers, a principal scientist at Abbott, in a statement. "This scientific discovery can help us ensure we are stopping new pandemics in their tracks."
Forms of this new strain of the HIV virus might be circulating, both in the DRC and elsewhere, but are unclassified as of now.
Manish Sagar, an associate professor at Boston University, told USA TODAY that the discovery further proves the existence of varied strains of HIV around the world. He is unaffiliated with the study.
The expected prevalence of subtype L, researchers noted in the study, is "much lower than was found" in the study, and, as such, will likely not spread. It is useful to gather and identify emergent forms of the virus as it mutates and shifts over time.
Sagar added that existing HIV treatments should be effective in combating the new strain. "In the absence of any data, there is no reason to suspect that current drug treatments will not be effective against this strain," he told USA TODAY.
"This discovery reminds us that to end the HIV pandemic, we must continue to outthink this continuously changing virus and use the latest advancements in technology and resources to monitor its evolution," co-author Carole McArthur of the University of Missouri-Kansas City said in a statement.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Watch Russian & Egyptian soldiers take turns downing US & British drones
- Scientists discover new HIV strain, first in nearly two decades
- Best of the Web: REBUTTAL: Bill Maher's Transgender Period Lies! | Louder with Crowder
- Bitter blast of Arctic air sends temperatures plunging from Montana to Texas
- Best of the Web: The run on the dollar: Is it due to panic or greed?
- Vive la France! Macron's self-serve negotiations a big disappointment to EU
- Emails reveal alleged whistleblower Ciaramella worked with anti-Trump dossier hoaxer in Obama administration
- Iran confirms it prevented IAEA inspector from accessing uranium facility
- Second whale in 2 weeks washes up in Humboldt County, Oregon
- Scalise: House Dems' impeachment inquiry is 'Soviet-style'
- Sanders: US should rejoin Iran nuclear deal; GOP hawks opt for escalation response
- Facebook ordered to produce Zuckerberg emails, having stonewalled California privacy probe
- Syrian army regains control of Hasaka's Molla Abbas oil field
- Leaked video shows US weapons arriving for 'Saudi-led' coalition fighting rebels in Yemen
- Democrat-controlled Tucson rejects plan to be a sanctuary city in order to beat the system
- Massive 'marijuana' shipment confiscated by NYPD is actually legal hemp: business owner
- China begins research on 6G telecoms technology
- Up to 80cm of fresh snowfall hits the Alps
- Las Vegas bans homeless people from sleeping on the streets
- Erdogan says Turkey captured Baghdadi's sister and wife in Syria - UPDATE
- Watch Russian & Egyptian soldiers take turns downing US & British drones
- Best of the Web: The run on the dollar: Is it due to panic or greed?
- Vive la France! Macron's self-serve negotiations a big disappointment to EU
- Emails reveal alleged whistleblower Ciaramella worked with anti-Trump dossier hoaxer in Obama administration
- Iran confirms it prevented IAEA inspector from accessing uranium facility
- Scalise: House Dems' impeachment inquiry is 'Soviet-style'
- Sanders: US should rejoin Iran nuclear deal; GOP hawks opt for escalation response
- Facebook ordered to produce Zuckerberg emails, having stonewalled California privacy probe
- Syrian army regains control of Hasaka's Molla Abbas oil field
- Leaked video shows US weapons arriving for 'Saudi-led' coalition fighting rebels in Yemen
- Erdogan says Turkey captured Baghdadi's sister and wife in Syria - UPDATE
- 'I served in the war she championed!' Tulsi & The View's Behar face off in tense exchange over Clinton & 'Russian asset' smears
- Best of the Web: Transcript of US ambassador to Ukraine reveals leaked 'smoking gun' testimony based on hearsay & 'fake news' media
- Iran cancels accreditation of UN nuclear inspector as it restarts uranium enrichment
- Ukraine joining NATO would take world dangerously close to nuclear war
- SOTT Focus: Russiagate is a Cult, Complete with Unquestionable Doctrine, Dissent-Shaming, and Us-vs-Them Cosmology
- Killing the messenger by proxy: Heads roll over ABC News' Epstein coverup — at CBS, for exposing it
- Coroner in Skripal-Sturgess case forced to announce new inquest hearing under threat of breaking law and lying to press
- Kiev mayor, ex-heavyweight champ Vitali Klitschko investigated over treason & embezzlement in Ukraine
- New report from London think tank claims Iran has effective military advantage over US and their allies in Middle East
- Best of the Web: REBUTTAL: Bill Maher's Transgender Period Lies! | Louder with Crowder
- Democrat-controlled Tucson rejects plan to be a sanctuary city in order to beat the system
- Massive 'marijuana' shipment confiscated by NYPD is actually legal hemp: business owner
- Las Vegas bans homeless people from sleeping on the streets
- Will bitcoin save the world from 'highly aggressive weaponized US-dollar Empire'? Keiser Report explores
- Dershowitz still lobbying for Israeli criminal Dan Gertler, pillager of of the Congo
- Looper: Firefighter chief in tiny Siberian village suspected of five arson attacks 'to check brigade's preparedness'
- Saying 'blind spot' is ableist, not inclusive enough - say power-hungry liberals
- Florida school's resource officer arrested after video shows him slamming 15-year-old girl to ground
- Sanity prevails: 7-year-old at center of Texas transgender custody battle opts to attend school as a boy
- Airport pages "Epstein Coverup": Viral meme spreading across social media keeps Epstein story going
- 80-year-old Israeli Rabbi beaten by right-wing Israeli settlers for trying to protect Palestinian farmers
- Mexico's week of bloodshed: What is going on?
- It's taking off: PewDiePie highlights viral 'Epstein didn't kill himself' meme
- LGBT rainbow poppy causes controversy; critics say it disrespects veterans
- 'Micky Mouse' discovered to be one of the names included on the climate emergency declaration published on Tuesday in journal BioScience
- A doctor who prescribed 500,000 doses of opioids is sent to prison for 40 years
- Exodus from California: Conservatives leaving golden state in droves for "America first, law and order" red states
- Dozens killed & injured in attack on Canadian gold mine bus convoy in Burkina Faso
- Anthrax scare: Commuters on Belgium train evacuated & disinfected after bag of white powder found
- Living Under the Spectre of Hyperinflation: 1923 Weimar and Today
- North African Paleolithic populations mostly replaced during migration period
- Archaeologists discover a lost Florida island settlement
- America Before by Graham Hancock - Book review
- DNA tests confirm one-legged skeleton found under Russian park's dance floor is Napoleon's 'lost general'
- Missing WWII submarine found in 'fantastic condition'
- Humans migrated from Europe to the Levant 40,000 years ago
- Gorbachev's key role must not be lost in 'deluge of sentimentalizing' on 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
- Ancient 70-mile-long wall found in Western Iran
- Neanderthals were able to control fire
- Bronze Age ring cairn monument discovered in England
- A World Split Apart: Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West
- Staffordshire hoard revealed to be most important Anglo-Saxon find in history
- The last Neanderthal eagle talon necklace found in Spain
- Erika the Red: Were Viking women warriors?
- The CIA's secret mind control quest: Torture, LSD and a 'poisoner in chief'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wealth, Violence and Hierarchy in the Roman and Chinese Empires
- Neanderthals' genes were regulated differently
- Welsh copper traded throughout Europe during Bronze Age
- 11,300-year-old Neolithic temple found in Southeastern Turkey
- China begins research on 6G telecoms technology
- AI failures will be 'CATASTROPHIC' for humanity - tech entrepreneur tells Boom Bust
- 'Largest trove of mammoths bones ever found', unearthed in central Mexico
- Fossil discovery reveals apes first walked upright on two legs in Europe, not Africa
- The quest for the perfect ketone by the keto diet's most controversial champion
- Scientists probe the limits of ice
- There's something strange going on inside Neptune
- As if listening to you have sex wasn't bad enough, Siri and Alexa can also be hijacked by LASERS, researchers find
- The Universe may be a giant loop
- To survive in the human gut, bacteria need genetic 'passcode'
- Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space: Scientists detect plasma density jump
- China may establish Earth-Moon economic zone for space travel and lunar experiments
- Dead Zone? Area with no life found on Earth
- Toronto of the future: Google-affiliated Sidewalk Labs leaked document reveals company's early vision for data collection, tax powers, criminal justice
- SOTT Focus: Richard Dawkins and Half a Wing
- Worldwide observations confirm nearby 'lensing' exoplanet
- Russia considers joining China's hunt for gravitational waves in space
- NASA supercomputer creates millions of 'Universes' to reveal mystery of cosmos
- New class of black holes discovered by scientist
- Devolution: Red algae thrive despite ancestor's massive loss of genes
- Bitter blast of Arctic air sends temperatures plunging from Montana to Texas
- Second whale in 2 weeks washes up in Humboldt County, Oregon
- Up to 80cm of fresh snowfall hits the Alps
- 16 hours of heavy incessant snowfall in Kashmir valley with 7 people killed - up to 4 feet of snow
- Best of the Web: You've been lied to: Walrus suicide NOT caused by climate change as Attenborough story quietly revised. What else is a lie?
- Severe drought in Zimbabwe has killed 105 elephants in 2 months
- Late snow surprises travellers at Mt Hotham, Victoria, Australia
- Late spring snow blankets parts of Tasmania a week after bushfires raged
- Heavy rain, landslides and floods leave communities cut off in Montenegro
- 'Super cooled' ice ball phenomenon covers swathes of beach in Finland
- Freak hailstorm destroys crops worth 'hundreds of millions of dollars' in South Australia's Riverland region
- Kafu river in Uganda 10 METRES above normal raising fears of major flooding
- Waterspout filmed in Martin County, Florida
- Woman killed by her pit bull terriers in Bay City, Michigan
- Persistent drizzle at sub-zero temps in Antarctica, first time ever recorded
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - October 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Super typhoon Halong among strongest storms ever recorded
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Seed banks & global climate related damage
- Shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits east of the South Sandwich Islands
- Shallow earthquake swarm strikes southwest Switzerland
- Big boom, bright streak of light across the sky over Pacific Northwest was a meteor
- ANOTHER one! Chelyabinsk-sized asteroid skims Earth, third close fly-by in 5 days
- Loud house-shaking boom rattles residents in Wichita, Kansas
- Doorbell camera captures 'huge' meteor fireball over Southern California
- Yet another asteroid just skimmed Earth - ONE day after it was discovered
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Ontario
- Best of the Web: Halloween surprise! Asteroid narrowly missed Earth yesterday - Discovered as it flew by - Closest on record
- Large green meteor fireball widely observed flying over Ireland
- Grimsby, England residents report late-night 'deafening bang'
- Incoming! Five asteroids flew past Earth Friday - one twice as big as Empire State Building
- Meteor fireball caught on dash-cam as it flies over California
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- NASA warns space rock twice the size of Eiffel Tower due to skim past Earth in November
- Meteor fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Northwest Arkansas
- Meteor fireball soars over Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Washington state, southern British Columbia
- NASA footage shows huge explosion of meteor fireball in skies above Arizona
- Slow-moving bright meteor fireball over Trinidad and Tobago
- Watch: Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean
- Scientists discover new HIV strain, first in nearly two decades
- Fatty liver isn't just the result of too much alcohol. Here's how to prevent it
- CDC petitioned to admit they accept corporate money
- Does Jordan Peterson's carnivore diet work?
- Deep sleep can rewire the anxious brain
- Several reasons why a low-carb or ketogenic diet can improve your mental health
- Counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl are killing Americans
- Yes, you can catch insanity
- Massive hummus recall in UK over salmonella fears
- Lard rated one of the top 10 healthiest foods
- Cancer cases in India spike by over 300% in 1 year, new govt data shows
- 1 dead, 8 others hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak likely tied to ground beef
- Lion's Mane Mushroom proven to reduce anxiety and depression
- The Pill Pitch
- Let them eat steak: Hold the shame, red meat is not bad for you or climate change
- Itchy skin conditions and mental health are linked, and we need to talk about it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #35 - Organic Hemp Farming and More with Dave & Erica of Highlander CBD Farms
- Synthetic biology poses greater threat than old-school GMOs
- New data shows DNA from aborted fetal cell lines in vaccines
- Waves of fluid bathe the sleeping brain, perhaps to clear waste
- Being close to water is good for the mind, body and soul
- Neurofeedback training shown to rebalance brain circuits in those with depression
- Dia De Los Muertos: Mexicans honor the souls of lost loved ones on Day of the Dead
- Caitlin Johnstone: Things are only going to get weirder
- Science as we know it can't explain consciousness
- How smart people neutralize the effects of difficult people
- Smooth-talking charmers: Why psychopaths can be so attractive to the unsuspecting
- Brain takes just less than 300 milliseconds to recognize familiar music
- The brain has distinct areas for all manner of ideas, research suggests
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Discovering Wholeness and Healing after Trauma
- Ian Stevenson's case for reincarnation: Are we skeptics really just cynics?
- The geography of sorrow: Interview with Francis Weller
- A dog's size and head shape predicts its temperament
- Fast and the furriest: Rats enjoy driving tiny cars, US researchers discover
- Best of the Web: Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- The newly rediscovered benefits of having a humble disposition
- Employees are most productive when bosses are kind and compassionate
- 5 Rules of Recovery for Addictions of Any Kind
- Leading neurocriminologist Adrian Raine considers Joker "a great educational tool"
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Bob the Tomato praised for being a fruit who identifies as a vegetable
- Bible scholars now agree writing on the wall actually said 'Epstein didn't kill himself'
- Oops! Killary Clinton accidentally posts condolences for Tulsi Gabbard's suicide a day early
- Progressive utopia of California becomes first state to eliminate electricity entirely
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Halloween Special: Oh the Horror! Why Do People Like Getting Scared?
- Motorcyclist who identifies as bicyclist sets cycling world record
- Need a new phone plan: GPS-tagged eagle sneaks into Iran, drains Siberian ornithologists' research budget with expensive text messages
- Brazilian man solves cockroach infestation by blowing up his garden
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
Meme culture
Quote of the Day
In order to understand the interrelation of truth and falsehood in life, a man must understand falsehood in himself, the constant incessant lies he tells himself.
- G.I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
Making homelessness illegal does nothing to solve the problem. It just hides it from the public and makes the homeless less safe.
Yay, it's warm at 64°/18° where I live on the 45th parallel. Calendula, chrysanthemum, nasturtium, and fuchsia still blooming plus late lettuce in...
Graham Hancock has opened doors to evidence-based possibilities that excite the imagination and invite continuing investigation. With a cheerful...
As always, like a perfect pattern
Whoppy looks like she has just returned from collecting cans out along the freeway.
Comment: See also: