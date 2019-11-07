WHAT'S THIS NEW SECURITY STRATEGY?

IS IT WORKING?

WHEN DID THIS START?

DIDN'T JAILING EL CHAPO PUT AN END TO THE VIOLENCE?

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December, promising not to repeat the "failed policies" of past administrations that have done little to stem a tide of drug-related violence that cost some 29,000 lives last year.Cartel gunmen surrounded security forces in the northwestern city and made them free Ovidio Guzman after his brief capture.Veteran leftist Lopez Obrador's new strategy for battling crime focuses on addressing the root causes of violence, in particular reducing poverty, stamping out entrenched corruption, and giving young adults job opportunities.He has boosted wages along the U.S.-Mexico border, created thousands of apprenticeships, and is promoting investments in the impoverished south.He says he believes in the inherent good of all Mexicans, and says "you can't fight fire with fire," and "hugs not bullets."As well as his emphasis on combating the social ills that spark violence, he has created a new National Guard force that replaces the federal police and has absorbed thousands of soldiers.Not so far."The inertia and lack of definition of a security strategy by the government has allowed regional armed conflicts to spin out of control," Ernst said. "Criminal group members and commanders have told me in Michoacan and in Guerrero that this (inertia) has meant a looser leash."Additionally, many of the National Guard have been rerouted to deal with a wave of illegal migration through Mexico at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump.Lopez Obrador regularly heaps blame on previous governments for the delicate security situation in Mexico.Mexico's 'War on Drugs' started in 2006 with former President Felipe Calderon, who sent in armed forces to tackle the increasingly powerful drug cartels, which had shifted gears from smuggling cocaine for the Colombian cartels to becoming full narcotrafficking operations themselves.The U.S. government says that under Guzman's leadership, the Sinaloa cartel imported and distributed tons of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin in the United States over more than two decades.The extradition of Guzman was a double-edged sword.It "appears to have led to violent competition from a competing cartel, the CJNG," according to an August report prepared by the U.S. Congressional Research Service. The CJNG had split from Sinaloa in 2010 and is considered by many analysts to now be the most dangerous and largest Mexican cartel.The Sinaloa cartel "has fought brutally for increased control of routes through the border states of Chihuahua and Baja California, with the goal of remaining the dominant drug trafficking organization," the Congressional Research Service report said.The cartel's decentralized structure had allowed it to adapt, the report added.Within this decentralized structure, Ovidio Guzman, one of 'El Chapo' Guzman's at least 12 children, appears to have taken an active role. The U.S. Department of Justice unveiled an indictment against Ovidio and one of his brothers in February, charging them with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the United States.Security analyst Gladys McCormick at Syracuse University in the United States said Thursday's apparent capitulation to the Sinaloa Cartel was "sending a loud message to other organized crime networks... that if they show up with enough firepower to a fight, they will win and get their way because the government does not have the wherewithal to fight back."