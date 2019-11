© Courtesy of Kendra Miller



The dead included 8-month-old twins, said Kendra Lee Miller, who is related to many of the victims. There were at least eight survivors.At least nine U.S. citizens, including six children, were killed in a massacre in the Mexican border state of Sonora Monday, a relative to many of the victims told NBC News."Everyone is in so much shock," Jessop said, adding that he has been in contact with Mexican federal officials and with the FBI. "It's just unbelievable and there's just no way to comprehend it."The victims were identified by Miller as Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29, Dawna Langford, 43, and Trevor Langford, 11, and Rogan Langford, two-and-a-half.Also killed were Rhonita Miller, 30, Howard Miller, 12, Krystal Miller, 10, and 8-month-old twins, Titus and Tiana Miller.Miller said Rhonita Miller was on her way to a shopping trip in Arizona with her family and the others were going to Chihuahua to visit family when the attack happened. The victims lived in La Mora, Miller said, which is about 75 miles south of the U.S. border. The community is descended from Mormon settlers, and some members are still practicing members of the church.There was no immediate indication of who was behind the attack.El Universal, one of Mexico's largest newspapers, quoted other relatives as saying that members of a Mormon family were killed in what appeared to be an