On Tuesday, a paper signed by more than 11,000 scientists declaring a climate emergency was published in the journal BioScience.The signatories included climate scientists and researchers from other fields, such as microbiology, glaciology and oceanography.When asked how Micky made it on the list, William Ripple, one of the authors of the paper, said in an email that he and his colleagues used a four-step process to check the signatures but that this one seems to have "slipped through our checks."He said the vetting process involved:The last sentence was later changed to "We are working on the issue.""In a large group, there may be a few that fall through the cracks," he said.In 1998, there was a similar kerfuffle when the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine released a petition signed by 31,000 scientists asking the U.S. government to reject the Kyoto Protocol, an international agreement to reduce CO2 emissions signed in 1997.Several fake entries made it onto that list, including John Grisham, Geri Halliwell and Charles Darwin "When we're getting thousands of signatures, there's no way of filtering out a fake," Arthur Robinson, a physical chemist who organized the petition, told The Associated Press at the time.Kai Chan, a professor at the University of British Columbia's Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability in Vancouver, signed the declaration published Tuesday.He said more illegitimate names might be discovered but he trusts the credibility of the authors and respects their work.For Chan, the focus should be not on the error but the message of the original letter."It's tough, the fact that this one egregious and kind of funny error ... is going to have the impact that it is, that it's going to get news [coverage] almost as much as the climate emergency letter did in the first place." Nicole Mortillaro has an avid interest in all things science. As an amateur astronomer, Nicole can be found looking up at the night sky appreciating the marvels of our universe. She is the editor of the Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the author of several books.