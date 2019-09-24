Just as 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York accusing world leaders of robbing her of her future, scientists were begging the United Nations to keep hysteria from obscuring facts.
"Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific," the declaration states. "Scientists should openly address the uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real benefits as well as the imagined costs of adaptation to global warming, and the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of mitigation."
The scientists underscored the importance of not rushing into enormously expensive climate action before fully ascertaining the facts.
Comment: WHAT? HERESY! We MUST RUSH BLINDLY forward and NOW! History shows that, in the domain of human endeavors, rushing in without taking careful stock of the situation has ALWAYS worked out well. Heck, that's why we have the saying in English: "Angels rush in where fools dare to tread!"
"There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent," they declared. "However, CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly. For instance, wind turbines kill birds and bats, and palm-oil plantations destroy the biodiversity of the rainforests."
Comment: More bloody HERESY from non-ideologically-driven so-called "scientists"! This isn't about floods or hurricanes or any of that nonsense anyway, this is about CLIMATE JUSTICE! Just as Western nations are responsible for historical abuse of poor and 'minority' countries and their inhabitants (that's the reason they're poor by the way), those same Western nations are today responsible for the further destruction of the air and climate of those same poor nations through Western climate and resource greed and pollution! Talk about abuse heaped on top of abuse! There is a CLEAR mandate for vast sums of money from Western nations to be "redistributed" to poorer nations to off-set the historical and current damage that the former has inflicted on the latter.
The signatories of the declaration also insist that public policy must respect scientific and economic realities and not just reflect the most fashionable frenzy of the day.
Comment: The only scientific and economic realities that need to be respected are those rooted in historical and current social justice. All power to the Social Justice Warriors! All power to the Climate Justice Warriors!
"There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm," they note. "We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050."
Comment: No cause for panic and alarm!?! Are these guys kidding me? The time for panic is long gone! We need a global wave of hysteria to fix this problem. Again, history shows that in the domain of human affairs, mass public hysteria has ALWAYS worked out well.
"If better approaches emerge, and they certainly will, we have ample time to reflect and adapt. The aim of international policy should be to provide reliable and affordable energy at all times, and throughout the world," they state.
Comment: Ample time?! AMPLE TIME? There is NOTHING "reliable" or "affordable" about the massive destruction we have caused to our planet through eating meat and breathing and cutting down trees! Humanity has been writing CO2 checks that it cannot cash!
In particular, the scientists criticize the general-circulation models of climate on which international policy is currently founded as "unfit for their purpose."
Comment: You 500 "scientists" are on your last warning. If Greta doesn't seem some SERIOUS freaking out RIGHT NOW she will personally come and glare at you until you all wilt like the poor trees and plants we have all so horribly abused.
"Therefore, it is cruel as well as imprudent to advocate the squandering of trillions on the basis of results from such immature models," they propose. "Current climate policies pointlessly, grievously undermine the economic system, putting lives at risk in countries denied access to affordable, continuous electrical power."
Comment: HELLO! The economic system NEEDS to be grievously and pointlessly undermined! That same economic system is the one that has grievously and pointlessly (not to mention very naughtily) created the climate crisis that has us all on the verge of extinction! Those countries that are at risk of being denied access to affordable electric power have been living with that state of affairs for decades, centuries even! It's about time the arrogant, evil, nasty Western nations experienced what its like! THAT is the only way to redress historic social and climate oppression!
"We urge you to follow a climate policy based on sound science, realistic economics and genuine concern for those harmed by costly but unnecessary attempts at mitigation," they declare.
ON POINT QUOTE re this "hurry up! hurry up!" attitude of these appropriately named 'climate cruaders.'
R.C.