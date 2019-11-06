© Hyde News & Pictures Ltd/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd



More than 50 people are being treated for breathing problems after a suspected chemical leak at a commercial site near Maidstone in Kent.Paramedics were called to the location at around 3:00 PM on Wednesday afternoon.Seven fire engines and hazardous material officers, along with a specialist chemical unit are also at the scene.A spokesperson for the Kent police said officers responded to "reports of a suspected chemical leak" after being contacted by the ambulance service, the BBC reported.In an update posted online, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it had deployed more than 40 firefighters to the scene.One witness told the Daily Express that emergency responders descended on Maidstone Hospital in what looked like a "full-scale operation."