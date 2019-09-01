The blaze was caused due to multiple cylinder blasts at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra.At least 13 workers were killed and 72 injured in a massive fire and blast caused due to multiple gas cylinders exploding at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Saturday morning, police said.Around 100 workers were present in the factory in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, police said.Several teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade were conducting rescue operations at the site. A massive blanket of smoke could be seen over the factory.A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the fire was under control. Guardian minister, collector, SP and SDRF team were also on the spot, it said.CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.Home Minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the incident and informed that he spoke to the Maharashtra CM. Amit Shah assured that the state government is doing everything possible to assist the people in need.