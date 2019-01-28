Nine people were inured after an explosion in The Hague caused the front of a building to collapse, the Dutch city's fire department has said.Emergency workers rescued two injured people from a collapsed three-story home in the city in the Netherlands and areAt least seven people have been taken to nearby hospitals, The Hague fire department said.RTL News said. It said nearby residents had been evacuated as a precaution.A story and photograph published by local news service Omroep West said a single building had collapsed after a blast and emergency services were at the scene.City emergency services spokesman John Kardol said it was unclear how many people were missing when the home was destroyed.Mr Kardol said theand the extent of their injuries was unclear.Police at the scene saidDebris covering part of the street and parked vehicles complicated the search.There was no immediate word on possible casualties.