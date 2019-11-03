Society's Child
Trans woman has child porn ruling overturned because she "struggled with her identity"
Natural News
Fri, 01 Nov 2019 14:41 UTC
"Vetea" Joseph Bunton, who was 18 at the time when child rape and other horrific sexual images were discovered on "her" phone, had previously plead guilt to this crime. "She" was then convicted of illegally possessing child porn, and subsequently slated for an appropriate sentence - that is until Bunton and "her" lawyer decided to play the LGBTQP get-out-of-jail-free card.
Bunton's lawyer actually tried to argue that his client does "not present as a person who is a risk to children," claiming that "she" was simply acting "in the context of low self-esteem and lack of confidence due to teenage sexual adjustment issues" when "she" decided to download child porn on "her" phone. The judge ultimately reversed the decision.
Bunton "herself" then tried to argue that "she" only downloaded child porn "out of curiosity and at a time when she was struggling with issues concerning her transgender identity and sexual identity." In other words, it's everyone else's fault that Bunton chose to download child porn because they didn't openly accept and applaud Bunton for suffering from gender dysphoria.
It is now seen as "unfair" to punish LGBTQPs for their crimes against children because LGBTQPs are ALWAYS victims
While Justice Brian Devereaux, the presiding judge in the case, did admit that none of Bunton's testimony "really excuses obtaining child exploitation material with children as young as five," he still decided to let Bunton off the hook with a paltry sentence of two years probation along with mandatory treatment. Bunton has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.
Amazingly, an appeals court decided that even this sentence was "inappropriate" and "disproportionate to the real risk [Bunton] presents by her offending." In other words, it was just too unfair for Bunton to have to suffer any consequences because, after all, "she" is just a poor, poor transgender suffering from constant "transphobia" throughout society.
"In my respectful view, the applicant's circumstances are unusual," stated Justice Philip Morrison, the appeals court judge who came to Bunton's rescue. Morrison further lamented that if Bunton was actually required to register as a sex offender like Justice Devereaux had ruled, it could negatively interfere with Bunton's "transition" into a "woman."
What this all suggests, of course, is that LGBTQPs are now exempt from being held accountable for their crimes because any type of punishment might interfere with their delicate feelings.
Never mind the fact that, in this case, an adult man with gender dysphoria had photographs of boys as young as five posing nude and engaging in oral and anal sex with adults on his phone. Because Bunton is a precious LGBTQP, "she" now gets special treatment under the law to continue engaging in all sorts of sexual deviancy unimpeded.
"What has this world come to?" asked one Big League Politics commenter in response to this horrific ruling.
"This should be a problem for anyone at any time to have on their phone. That is pedophilia, and that person should have the rest of their conversations, etc. examined and checked, and should be restricted in their profession, and labeled as a sex offender."
