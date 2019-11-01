© Global Look Press / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand



Shocking brutality & greed

'Apologize to Allah'

A suspect in a high-profile murder of an elderly woman in the German eastern state of Thuringia may have created a false identity in order to live in Germany, police revealed as the man was brought to court.A man that now stands accused of acould have been deported from Germany long ago - had he not forged his entire story upon entry, the police disturbingly revealed.Asked about any "inconsistencies" in the suspect's profile during the hearing, the Criminal Superintendent of the city of Jena, Jens Thiel, said that the data extracted from the man's smartphone suggests the background he provided to the German migration authorities might be completely false.The suspect arrived to Germany back in 2011 andHe also said his name was Auwel Nom Lakab. Now, the man is being identified as Mohammed A., and police say he may have lied about his date of birth too., as his smartphone contains around 50 Pakistani numbers but none from Afghanistan - and this includes the contact designated as "mother." This is also supported by additional evidence from interpreters who studied his messages.The twist adds a whole new dimension to the already high-profile case, as Mohammed's initial asylum request was rejected by the German authorities back in 2011 but he was still allowed to stay - precisely because it was believed that the undocumented migrant came from Afghanistan.Pakistan, however, lacks such a designation.The victim, identified as Ursula P., was found wrapped in a bed sheet in a suitcase stored in a cellar in January 2019. According to police, the woman was brutally beaten and received a stab wound, only to be eventually strangled with a scarf.Her neighbor, the allegedly 24-year-old migrant, was soon arrested on suspicion of murder as, as well as one of his fingernails. While the suspect has kept silent ever since his arrest, police believe he acted out of greed.The investigators found photos of the woman's identity card and a debit card on the suspect's phone together with her account statement suggesting she had €10,000 ($ 11,149) in her bank account. The suspectThe victim and the suspect knew each other. According to local media reports,, according to the Focus Magazine report.The man was somewhat unbalanced by his brutal act, as his WhatsApp chat partner was seen advising he apologize to Allah for what he had done and "ask Prophet Muhammad for help."However, other evidence suggests it was not just a spontaneous act of aggression. TheThe man, who had no education or professional qualifications and lived on social benefits ever since he came to Germany, was also known to police as a repeat offender.