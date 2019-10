In the land of the free, stacking firewood on your own property can and will lead to your extortion by government bureaucrats. You can be fined exorbitant amounts of money for this firewood even if you are collecting it to donate it to elderly, sick and struggling people to stay warm during the harsh winter. As TFTP has reported, if you refuse to pay these fines, you can and will be kidnapped. Or, if you resist this kidnapping, you may even be killed.Shane McDaniel runs a charity on his own private property that collects downed trees from the local area and then cuts and splits it into firewood which is then delivered to those in need by volunteers. McDaniel has been doing this for years and was even featured on a local news show last year called Eric's Heroes which earned him the nickname "Robinwood."McDaniel and his sons do most of the work and it takes them months of hard labor to get it all done."I couldn't even tell you (how much)," McDaniel said."It's anytime we get spare time," Harrison McDaniel, one of Shane's sons said. "It could be we chop wood all week and take the weekend off, or chop wood all weekend and take the week off. But it's been almost non-stop."Last year, a Facebook post for the free wood went viral and the emails began pouring in. Haylie McDaniel, Shane's wife, who works at the family's store, said she gets chills from reading the messages coming in."There's a lot of sad stories," she said. "People that are sick, elderly... that have no other options."Shane said, "when I read these stories, it brings me to tears.""I just couldn't believe it," McDaniel said. "It's just the bully mentality of the local government here."Naturally, the local officials are claiming they must fine this charitable venture $35,000 every two weeks, to protect the community. Lake Stevens"We have a wood pile that represents a public risk," Spencer said. "We have talked to him many many times, saying you need to move that pile but at this point he's basically told us to blow off."In his best "professional" response, Mayor Spencer called this allegation "bullsh*t!""That's bull****," Spencer said. "There's no vendetta. What's the vendetta? He's a good guy. We've worked with him I don't know what he's talking about."The good news is that the cold season is here and most of the wood will start leaving McDaniel's property in the next few weeks on its way to those in need.If you think McDaniel's story is isolated, think again. As TFTP reported last year, citizens of Doraville, Georgia were forced to fight back against their city after they faced fines for "improperly stacked firewood." The city has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit from residents who claim that they have received tickets and have even been threatened with arrest and sentenced to court-ordered probation for the crime of having a cracked driveway, chipped paint on their houses, and overgrown vegetation or improperly stacked firewood in their yards.