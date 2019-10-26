Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen ($1.84 million) diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo.The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 p.m. Thursday. An hour later, just after closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked, according to police.Police said Saturday they suspectThe sparkly stone, exhibited by a company in Saitama, north of Tokyo, was the only item missing. Nobody has been arrested.Investigators are checking security camera footage that showed a man reaching toward a showcase during the suspected time of theft.The three-day exhibit ended Friday as planned. About 410 jewelry shops from around the world and more than 10,000 visitors gathered, according to the organizers.