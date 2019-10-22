The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on runway 01L at BKK.
Air Live said the left engine, a General Electric GE90 turbofan engine, suffered catastrophic damage upon takeoff.
Flight data via Flight Trader 24, showed the aircraft hit speeds above 50 mph at the time the engine failed.
About one minute after the engine failed, the plane made a complete stop on the shoulder of the runway, where passengers and crew exited the plane.
FlyerTalk user SPK posted an image of the engine. The user said:
"B777-300ER HS-TKL "Sunanda" ("สุนันทา") returned to Suvarnabhumi shortly after taking off due to engine failure.Judging by the photo, it appears the engine exploded outward and to the side. This means the malfunction was likely due to a rear turbine section.
TG arranged a replacement flight TG970D, using HS-TKK, leaving BKK at 1PM, a 12-hour delay, and arrived ZRH at 7:08PM. This will cause TG971 to be delayed by around 9-10 hours.
The damage on HS-TKL's engine seems to require lots of repair (photo from my friend who was on the flight)."
Passengers on board were headed to Zurich, and as a result of the engine blowing up on takeoff, a 12-hour delay was seen.
Comment: Boeing has become a public safety hazard. The following are only a few recent issues: