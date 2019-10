© Reuters/Tom Brenner



"I did so solely because I understood that the new Ukrainian leadership wanted to convince those...who believed such a negative narrative about Ukraine, that times have changed, and that, under President Zelensky, Ukraine is worthy of US support."

Another transcript has poked a hole in the narrative of House Democrats trying to impeach President Donald Trump, asVolker was grilled for nine hours in a closed-doors session of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight committees on Thursday. Democrats on the committees claimed that he was instrumental in pushing the Ukrainian government to reopen a corruption investigation into Joe Biden's son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine.House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (D-California) - one of the loudest voices calling for impeachment on Capitol Hill -to quote Schiff and fellow Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California).However, a transcript of Volker's testimony was obtained by investigative reporter John Solomon and the The Federalist on Friday, and the document paints a rather different picture. In the transcript,Another Democrat claim - that Trump ordered military aid to Ukraine withheld in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens' affairs - was also absent from Volker's testimony, with the envoy stating that he was only made aware of the suspension of military aid through media reports.Volker told the hearing:Volker abruptly resigned last week, after the Democrats announced they would be summoning him to testify.Prior to the transcript's release, House Republicans had called for it to be made public, and accused Schiff and his fellow Democrats ofto further his impeachment effort.Democrats accused Trump of pressuring Zelensky into reopening the investigation in a July phone call, using military aid as leverage. When the White House released a transcript of the call revealing no quid-pro-quo arrangement, that argument too began to look shaky.Nevertheless, the party has pushed ahead with an impeachment inquiry, albeit without a full vote in the House of Representatives to make it official. Meanwhile, Ukraine's top prosecutor announced on Friday that his office will reopen the investigation into Burisma, an energy firm whose board Hunter Biden sat on, but