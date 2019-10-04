The fundraising numbers that we currently have are for the first six months of this year, and so we don't know what happened in July, August and September yet. But those numbers will be reported later this month, and if her fundraising efforts have ramped up that will tell us a lot.
Of course just because she is raising money does not necessarily mean that she intends on running. Political candidates often keep "zombie committees" around for years, and Hillary may have some other purpose for keeping her presidential campaign committee active.
But it is interesting to note that a "Hillary 2020" campaign shirt in five different colors is available on Amazon right now. Is that just wishful thinking, or is that another clue?
What we do know is that Hillary Clinton has been seemingly everywhere in the mainstream media lately. For example, her interview with Stephen Colbert propelled the Late Show to record ratings for a Monday night...
During that interview, Stephen Colbert began discussing the impeachment inquiry, and his crowd erupted in a chant of "lock him up"...Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea this week helped propel CBS "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert to the program's highest Monday night ratings, drawing more than 3.7 million viewers.
According to Nielsen Media Research, the audience for the interview equaled the combined ratings for ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC.
Invoking the infamous anti-Clinton chant popularized by Trump rally crowds, Colbert asked Hillary on Monday if Trump's Ukraine phone call, largely dismissed as a "nothing burger" but still used as the pretext to launch an impeachment inquiry, now warranted "Lock him up" chants.
"We learned about the Trump-Ukraine call, the private server - is it time to, dare I say, 'Lock him up?'" Colbert asks the potential 2020 candidate, who cackles uncontrollably.
The audience dutifully takes their cue, and begins chanting, "Lock him up! Lock him up!"
But a far more interesting moment during the interview came later when Hillary Clinton emphatically declared that she was not going to endorse any of the Democratic candidates...
So why won't she endorse someone?Hillary Clinton announced last night that she will not endorse any of the Democratic candidates, fueling speculation that she may yet enter the race.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hillary was asked if she had endorsed anyone.
"No," she responded, "no I'm not going to."
Is it because she is planning to run herself?
On Wednesday, Clinton made an appearance on The View, and when asked about the 2016 race she stated that she "probably came across as too serious"...
After watching some of these interviews, it is clear that she has worked hard on her physical appearance. She appears to have lost quite a bit of weight, she has exchanged her frumpy grandma outfits for business attire, and she seems to have a lot more energy these days.Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stopped by The View on Wednesday along with her daughter Chelsea, and opened up about her biggest campaign regrets.
Clinton was asked by co-host Abby Huntsman, "When you look back on your campaign and what Democrats today might do differently, what goes through your mind?"
"I'm a serious person but I'm also a fun person," Clinton responded. "I think I probably came across as too serious."
In other words, she very much looks like someone that is eager to jump back into the fray.
In recent days, Clinton also had time to accept a "lifetime achievement award" at NARAL's 50th anniversary celebration...
Meanwhile, Joe Biden's once promising campaign is floundering. According to Real Clear Politics, Elizabeth Warren has now beaten Joe Biden in four of the last seven major national polls.In between criticisms of President Donald Trump, leaders of the radical pro-abortion group called Clinton "our president" and touted her pro-abortion record. NARAL held its 50th anniversary celebration Thursday in Washington, D.C.
"Women's rights are human rights, and for 50 years NARAL has taken on the toughest fights to protect our most fundamental freedoms. Happy anniversary. Let's keep going," Clinton wrote on Twitter after accepting the award.
But this is a huge problem for the Democratic establishment. As I discussed a few days ago, the elite absolutely do not want Warren to win the nomination. Originally they thought that Biden would have clear sailing to the nomination, but now he is really struggling. And with Bernie Sanders now out of commission for the foreseeable future due to health issues, Warren's numbers are only going to get stronger.
Other than Biden, all of the other "mainstream candidates" have completely flopped, and so the Democratic establishment is becoming desperate.
Could it be possible that they will turn to Hillary Clinton as their savior?
That is what a lot of people are now speculating. In fact, during an interview with Fox Business the other day, Steve Bannon specifically warned that Clinton could enter the race...
He told Fox Business: 'They think they have a weak field and they're - it's like in chess - they're prepared to sacrifice a rook to take down a king.We shall see what happens. It still seems unlikely that it will actually happen, but Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign is active and it is raising money.
'They will throw Biden away to get to Trump and hope Elizabeth [Warren] or I even think Hillary Clinton or [Michael] Bloomberg or some centrist comes in here.'
But if she is going to do something, she needs to make a move soon, because the voting begins early next year.
And wouldn't that be wild if she actually won the nomination? A rematch between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would be one for the ages, although our country might be completely torn apart in the process.
About the Author
Michael Snyder is a nationally-syndicated writer, media personality and political activist. He is the author of four books including Get Prepared Now, The Beginning Of The End and Living A Life That Really Matters. His articles are originally published on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News.