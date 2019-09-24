repeating a pattern set with Salisbury and Syria even as they pretended to care about peace.British PM Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a joint statement on Monday, after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York."We support ongoing investigations to establish further details," the trio added.This kind of attribution by wishful thinking isn't new. In March 2018, former double agent Sergey Skripal and his visiting daughter Yulia were taken to a hospital in Salisbury, allegedly with symptoms of exposure to the "novichok" chemical agent. The official story kept changing and never made any logical sense, but the British authorities declared it was "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind it.No evidence was provided, but none was necessary - the US took its British ally's word for it and launched a massive purge of Russian diplomats. Other allies soon followed.Less than a month later, the US, UK and France launched a missile attack against Syria, havingfor the alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma on April 7 -Never mind that no evidence of the actual chemical attack, beyond a propaganda video produced by the "White Helmets," has ever been found. The missiles were flying before the international investigators were able to get to Douma, and indeed delayed their inquiry by several days. Mounting evidence that the alleged attack was a hoax, produced since, has simply been ignored.Interestingly,presumably based on the 2015 JCPOA but expanded to cover ballistic missiles and regional issues.Macron even said that world leaders had to be "very careful" about attribution of the Saudi attack - but that was Sunday, talking to the French daily Le Monde. He was singing a different song on Monday, apparently.At no point do they ever mention the US, or the fact that President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in May 2018, violating Washington's commitments under the deal by reimposing all the sanctions against Iran and adding new ones.