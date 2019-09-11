Those of us who lived through 9/11 watched in horror as it triggered the 'Clash of Civilizations', embroiling the Western world in a 'clash' of values with the Muslim world, 'justifying' torture, terrorism, wars of aggression, the pillaging of government treasuries, and massive state surveillance. Some of us thought, if we just expose the hand behind 9/11 and the subsequent 'war on terror', we can stave off calamity.
But this endeavor, it turns out, is beyond us. The full horror of 9/11 has since 'progressed' to cause profound economic malaise in the West, and most recently encompass (and devour) the broader 'Culture Wars'. Those who reacted to 9/11 by taking refuge in 'our Western values' believed that at least from here, we can defend the West from the Rest. But those values - reflected in what was once 'common sense' - have been hijacked and corrupted from within, then turned against everyone and everything.
With the battlefront now raging literally everywhere, from school bathrooms to the halls of power, chaos and conspiracy thrive, with manipulators and ideologues using the media to stir up a war of all against all and encouraging the worst behaviors in people - ostensibly to 'express their individuality', but really to euthanize their conscience and force their submission. The fate of humanity hangs in the balance.
an octopus is apropos, although it falls short because no one human agency does not - as yet anyway - appear to control it all.
One of the greatest tools at their disposal is the tactic of terrorizing populations through false-flag attacks, then manipulating peoples' emotional reactions and thus directing public action. Without this, it's doubtful we would be in the mess we're in. False-flag operations were a thing pre-9/11, and their revelation as fact back then sheds light on the elites' current use of that strategy.
Operation Gladio was carried out with a view to corralling people to turn to the State and demand greater security, while framing 'communists' for terrorist atrocities in order to keep western European countries away from the temptation of Soviet 'influence'. As Vassilis Ephremidis, a Greek MEP, said during a European Parliament debate about Gladio on November 22nd, 1990:
"Mr. President, the GLADIO system has operated for four decades under various names. It has operated clandestinely, and we are entitled to attribute to it all the destabilization, all provocation and all the terrorism that have occurred in our countries over these four decades, and to say that, actively or passively, it must have had an involvement. It was set up by the CIA and NATO which, while purporting to defend democracy, were actually undermining it and using it for their own nefarious purposes."We are obviously no longer living through the Cold War (current attempts to introduce a new version of it notwithstanding), so the association between terror and communism or anything 'Left' isn't what it used to be. Post-9/11, of course, Muslims became associated with terror, and the same essential 'Gladio game' expanded in intensity and complexity, generating the booming global industries of 'Jihadi, Inc.' and 'anti-terror security'.
But that isn't the only 'switcheroo' that has taken place. In March this year, New Zealand was hit by a multi-site terror attack in which two Christchurch mosques were targeted in a killing spree, ostensibly committed by a lone self-proclaimed 'conservative' concerned with the preservation of 'Western values'. This lunatic in turn cited as inspiration the 'crusader' who claimed sole responsibility for a multi-site terror attack in Norway in 2011, when a mass shooting on the island of Utoya laid waste to dozens of children of that country's liberal elite at the same time that a bomb went off in downtown Oslo.
Note that that lunatic said he did so in the name of protecting Europe from mass immigration, specifically from Muslim-majority countries. Note also that he did so years before such immigration became an issue in Europe.
And so what was once being done largely for geopolitical purposes - 'keeping Europe onside' against the Soviets - seamlessly folded into, or expanded out into - something similar, yet more dreadful in its consequences. The writers of this 'script' today alternately ascribe atrocities to 'Islamic' or 'Right-wing' terrorism, meaning 'the enemy' is both out there and 'among us', both 'the Muslim' who would attack us and the (local, and, in the West, typically white) 'men who would defend us'. The insidious manipulation of narratives has placed Westerners in a terrible bind; to call out the 'Muslim other' is to defend the 'evil among us', a predicament that is causing confusion and hatred, civil dissension and major social strife.
The cabal's efforts to create, finance and arm 'rebels' in the Middle East and beyond was instrumental in causing the immigration crisis, opening borders to all comers without any serious effort to weed out radicals, while at the same time supporting jihadists in Syria and elsewhere. No one disputes that, although it's open for debate to what extent it was an intended outcome. Given that that is what is happening, however, blackmailed and corrupt government leaders are willfully playing a double-game, permanently changing populations and cultural norms in the West, and doing so with flagrant disregard for their own citizens' wishes.
International organizations funded by George Soros are inciting people (mostly Africans) to abandon their homeland, to uproot themselves, and come to Europe. They're being duped by lies, false promises of a better life, more money, and better living conditions. Indeed, living conditions in Europe might be better in terms of money (for now), but at what cost to both the migrants and the indigenous populations?
The media is of course significantly responsible for this madness. On the one hand, journalists love reporting that migrants receive government and 'NGO' funding, and - often - unusually preferential treatment (some migrants in France are even lodged in castles while French citizens are living in the street). This of course angers honest hard-working people, who are left wondering why their government chooses to help the 'Other' over its own people.
On the other hand, the media under-reports or suppresses stories of assaults and rapes committed by migrants, which makes people even angrier. Those who oppose or even question mass migration are immediately condemned as far-right 'white supremacists'. A minority of them may very well be at this point, but the majority are just desperate and clinging to the last thing that feels real and right in the midst of all this chaos - their national identity, and their roots in the local community.
Anger and discontent among the masses is apparently what this cabal is aiming for. They're sowing seeds which might lead to some form of civil war.
Enter Identity Politics
If the only source of social division was the issue of mass migration, people would take sides accordingly, elections would reflect the majority's wishes, and the issue would likely be solved or its effects at least mitigated. But the direct consequences of 9/11 have had the indirect effect of amplifying the Culture War in other spheres.
Adding more fuel to the fire, the widespread and repeated promotion of identity politics, 'social justice' campaigns and strange new ideologies, supposedly motivated by a desire to REDUCE divisions in society, have actually INCREASED divisions, watering down what might otherwise have been focused popular resistance against entrenched corporate elites and their masters' agenda for world hegemony.
Mark Crispin, a professor of media studies from New York University, notes:
"It's interesting to note that Ford and Rockefeller and the other foundations with strong CIA connections started giving grants in the early 70s to study race and gender. It was a sudden move towards identity politics by these organisations and the theory is that the reason they did this was to balkanize the left and to prevent it from pursuing any kind of a class or economic analysis."Identity politics was introduced to ensure that the polarization of society can never 'settle' into its natural state during times of crisis: the great majority of people more or less united by common understandings against a pathological elite whose time is up. What we see instead is that great majority polarized against itself, in myriad ways.
Race, gender, sexuality, social justice, 'MY group'... so-called intersectionality and 'what's in it for me' - and not personal responsibility - is the criteria that determines how many credits I get from the government and how much kudos I get from my social media 'friends'. ALL your misfortunes exist because of that 'Other' over there (here's looking at you, whitey), so don't even think about finding common ground and analyzing the real causes of social upheaval.
The Left which, in general, is in the ascendancy these days while the 'Right' is vilified, has a habit of doubling-down and becoming even more extreme in its rhetoric and policies. This is inevitably influencing the political Right to become more extreme in response. Push people against the wall and certain elements will rise up.
What's more, the primary target of identity politics seems to be white people in general. To listen to the media, only whites can be guilty of hate speech and hate crimes, and only minorities can be 'offended'. The New York Times' Sarah Jeong can openly brag that she enjoys "being cruel to old white men," compare "dumbass f*cking white people" to dogs, and wish for whites to "all go extinct soon."
A Muslim Congresswoman can openly suggest that people be "more fearful of white men" than radical jihadists and propose racial profiling of ALL white males. The BBC openly turns down applicants because they are white and only "ethnic minority backgrounds" are permitted.
Taking their cue from elites, people across society are mimicking this 'anti-racist' racism. In this video an angry mob of colored students in UC Berkeley forcefully brought back segregation - "No Whites Allowed Day" - preventing white people from accessing campus. This has actually become common practice at other universities across the US.
Identity politics is completely inconsistent with a society that is actually tolerant, which is why the cabal is pushing for an ever more diverse and multicultural society, thus sowing the seeds of chaos and - they believe - cementing their control for eternity. This ideology, followed to its conclusion, will destroy the center ground and lead to anarchy. Cyberpunk 2020, a role-playing game first published in 1988, predicted today's social-political landscape with unnerving accuracy:
Recently the US military released a video about how they are preparing to protect the privileged few from this anarchic society in the near future (like, by 2030). Author John Whitehead describes it as follows:
"The chilling five-minute training video, obtained by The Intercept through a FOIA request and made available online, paints an ominous picture of the future — a future the military is preparing for — bedeviled by 'criminal networks', 'substandard infrastructure', 'religious and ethnic tensions', 'impoverishment, slums', 'open landfills, over-burdened sewers', a 'growing mass of unemployed', and an urban landscape in which the prosperous economic elite must be protected from the impoverishment of the have-nots."It takes a lot of mental clarity and stoicism to resist the push towards polarization and misdirected anger, and to see the bigger picture and the cabal's game: enticing people into picking up the banner for one 'side' and thus divide us against ourselves.
When everyone is 'required' to pick a side, everyone polarized this way becomes a puppet serving the cabal's agenda of divide-and-conquer. It's their game. Sooner or later, we the people must realize that our fight is not with each other, but with the psychopaths at the 'top' that would happily sit back and see us throttle each other (metaphorically, and perhaps literally) to avoid full public exposure of their depraved experiment in social engineering.