1. Climate Has Always Changed — Always

2. Temperature Increase in the Past Was Not Caused by Humans

Therefore, no prior changes in climate were driven by human emissions of carbon dioxide

3. The Arctic and Antarctic Are Doing Better than Ever!

4. Polar Bears and Other Species Are Not Dying But Flourishing!

5. Carbon Dioxide Is Not a Temperature Control Knob

Vijay Jayaraj (M.S., Environmental Science) is the Research Associate for Developing Countries for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation. He currently lives in Udumalpet, India.

There are many environmental facts that run contrary to popular belief. Here are five of them.On the weekend of August 10-11, as if in chorus, major news websites called on people to stop consuming meat. The calls echoed a recent United Nations report that recommended doing so to fight climate change.It surprised many, but there are other more surprising facts about climate change that are hardly published in our everyday news media.Below are some facts — scientifically recognized and published in peer-reviewed journals — that may raise your eyebrows.All proxy temperature data sets reveal that there have been. There is not a single climate scientist who denies this well-established fact. It doesn't matter what your position on the causes and magnitude and danger (or not) of current climate change is — you have to be on board on this one. Climate has always changed. And it has changed in both directions, hot and cold. Until at least the 17th century, all these changes occurred when almost all humans were hunters, gatherers, and farmers.Industrialization did not happen until the 17th century.Yes, you read that right. The 10,000-year Holocene paleoclimatology records reveal that both the Arctic and Antarctic are in some of their healthiest states . The only better period for the poles was the 17th century, during the Little Ice Age, when the ice mass levels were higher than today's.Despite huge losses in recent decades, ice mass levels are at or near their historic highs.If you paid attention to the previous fact, then the following one is not hard to understand. Polar bears — often used as a symbol of climate doomsday — are one of the key species in the Arctic.Last year, the Canadian government considered increasing polar bear killing quotas as their increasing numbers posed a threat to the Inuit communities living in the Nunavut area.The increase in population size flies in the face of those who continue to claim otherwise in the popular news media. And it is not just the polar bears in the Arctic. Other critical species elsewhere, like tigers, are also making a comeback While most of the current climatologists who collaborate with the United Nations believe anthropogenic CO2 emissions have exacerbated natural warming in recent decades, there is no empirical proof to support their claim. The only way to test it would be to wait and see if their assumptions come true.This proved that atmospheric CO2 concentrations are not the primary factor controlling global temperature. Consideration of a much longer period (10,000 or more years) suggests that CO2 had no significant role to play in temperature increases . CO2 never was the temperature control knob.These are some of the many climate facts that the media refuses to acknowledge, like the impending solar minimum that NASA has predicted for the next two solar cycles between 2021 and 2041 There are other facts that run contrary to popular belief, such that there has been no increase in the frequency or intensity of floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, droughts, or other extreme weather events. Even the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported low confidence that global warming — manmade or not — was driving increases in extreme weather events.The list is endless. It would be naïve not to acknowledge this blatant and lopsided reporting in our news media.