"There are so many smears, speculations, and some false information in that report that somewhat somebody needs to set the record straight," Narváez says. "It is unbelievable how they twist every single thing in order to to defame Julian and Ecuador."
Guest: Fidel Narváez, former Ecuadorian diplomat who served in Ecuador's London embassy for six of the seven years that Julian Assange lived there under asylum.
Read Fidel Narváez's article at The Grayzone: "40 rebuttals to the media's smears of Julian Assange - by someone who was actually there."
Read CNN's [error-ridden] report: "Exclusive: Security reports reveal how Assange turned an embassy into a command post for election meddling."
About the Author:
Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.
Comment: See also SOTT's article from Caitlin Johnstone:
CNN's new Assange smear piece is amazingly dishonest - even for CNN!