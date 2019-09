© Western Journalism/KJN

Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. He is also is contributor to The Nation magazine and former host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron has also presented and produced for Vice, AJ+, and Al Jazeera.

A "bombshell" CNN report claimed to show how Wikileaks founder Julian Assange published stolen Democratic Party emails in 2016 in cooperation with the Russian government from his place of refuge in Ecuador's London embassy."There are so many smears, speculations, and some false information in that report that somewhat somebody needs to set the record straight," Narváez says.Fidel Narváez, former Ecuadorian diplomat who served in Ecuador's London embassy for six of the seven years that Julian Assange lived there under asylum.Read Fidel Narváez's article at The Grayzone: " 40 rebuttals to the media's smears of Julian Assange - by someone who was actually there ."Read CNN's [error-ridden] report: " Exclusive: Security reports reveal how Assange turned an embassy into a command post for election meddling ."