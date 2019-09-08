A Swedish behavioral scientist has suggested that it may be necessary to turn to cannibalism and start eating humans in order to save the planet.Environmentalists blame the meat and farming industry for a large part of what they claim is the warming of the earth.According to Söderlund, a potential fix would be the Soylent Green-solution of eating dead bodies instead.He told the host of the show that one of the biggest obstacles to the proposal would be the taboo nature of corpses and the fact that many would see it as defiling the deceased.Söderlund also acknowledged that people are "slightly conservative" when it comes to eating things they are not accustomed to, such as cadavers.The discussion took place accompanied by a graphic of human hands on the end of forks. Lovely.Another proposal to save the earth which has been promoted by numerous mass media outlets and environmentalists is only somewhat less disgusting - eating bugs.No doubt Greta Thunberg and Prince Harry will be first in line for when cockroaches and human flesh is being dished out at the next international climate summit.