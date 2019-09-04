Earth Changes
Ice Age Farmer Report: "Save the planet - Eat humans"
Ice Age Farmer
Wed, 04 Sep 2019 19:32 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ukraine's parliament cancels immunity for lawmakers
- Bear rips open tent and drags student towards forest in Russia
- Game creator's suicide after feminist Zoe Quinn accuses him of abuse shows peril of mob rule
- 'Hundreds could be implicated': Now that Epstein court docs are to be unsealed, who should start worrying?
- Political correctness gone wild: School spirit symbols and mascots on the chopping block nationwide
- US sanctions Iran's space program, says it's a cover for work on ballistic missiles
- Sigal Mandelker: The militantly pro-Israel Trump official directing US economic war on Iran
- Rohani: Iran gives Europe two months to save nuclear deal
- First Lady Melania Trump terribly treated by the media
- Accusation: Google intentionally broke EU data-privacy laws; meanwhile YouTube fined $179M US violations
- Stratfor leaker now in same jail as Manning, refuses to testify against Assange and Wikileaks
- Anti-Semitism? Sarcasm? Labor Dept. official fired for misunderstood Facebook comments
- Illinois' financial decay is spreading to cities across the state. Is it the canary for state economics?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Save the planet - Eat humans"
- US posts $15mn bounty for help with 'disrupting' finances of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps
- Afghan officials express concern over draft U.S.-Taliban peace deal
- Ditching the dollar: National currency payments key to boosting Russia-India trade, says Putin
- 'We share love for tigers': Indian PM Modi boasts of 'special chemistry' with Putin
- Iran to release seven crew from British ship 'Stena Impero' for 'humanitarian reasons'
- Hezbollah planning to shoot down Israeli drone, undermining Israeli deterrence
- Ukraine's parliament cancels immunity for lawmakers
- US sanctions Iran's space program, says it's a cover for work on ballistic missiles
- Sigal Mandelker: The militantly pro-Israel Trump official directing US economic war on Iran
- Rohani: Iran gives Europe two months to save nuclear deal
- First Lady Melania Trump terribly treated by the media
- Accusation: Google intentionally broke EU data-privacy laws; meanwhile YouTube fined $179M US violations
- US posts $15mn bounty for help with 'disrupting' finances of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps
- Afghan officials express concern over draft U.S.-Taliban peace deal
- Ditching the dollar: National currency payments key to boosting Russia-India trade, says Putin
- 'We share love for tigers': Indian PM Modi boasts of 'special chemistry' with Putin
- Iran to release seven crew from British ship 'Stena Impero' for 'humanitarian reasons'
- Hezbollah planning to shoot down Israeli drone, undermining Israeli deterrence
- Latest reports on recent tension in Korean-Japanese relations
- Hong Kong leader promises to withdraw extradition bill, but demands remain from radical wing of Hong Kong protesters
- Brexiteers serenade mayor Sadiq Khan with chant: 'We need a new Mayor of London'
- Zenelsky pushing for constitutional changes after nixing immunity for Ukraine's lawmakers
- Private companies welcome to develop resource-rich Arctic shelf - Russian minister
- Maduro orders military preparations on border with Colombia in face of 'threat of aggression'
- Rep. Ilhan Omar's husband files for divorce after affair bombshell
- Poles apart: Warsaw's WWII commemoration puts politics above reconciliation and seeks to perpetuate enmity with Russia
- Game creator's suicide after feminist Zoe Quinn accuses him of abuse shows peril of mob rule
- 'Hundreds could be implicated': Now that Epstein court docs are to be unsealed, who should start worrying?
- Political correctness gone wild: School spirit symbols and mascots on the chopping block nationwide
- Stratfor leaker now in same jail as Manning, refuses to testify against Assange and Wikileaks
- Anti-Semitism? Sarcasm? Labor Dept. official fired for misunderstood Facebook comments
- Illinois' financial decay is spreading to cities across the state. Is it the canary for state economics?
- Australian feds raid home of former spy agency officer, husband of Iraqi ambassador
- YouTube will pay $170 million to settle claims it violated child privacy laws
- Recently released Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 is 'less than 10 nautical miles' from Syria
- 'Hostile news policy': US-funded Arabic channel exposé unites Iraqi Sunni & Shia over foreign meddling
- Massive blaze breaks out at oil refinery outside Mumbai, India
- Canadian Nationalist Party granted eligibility to become a registered party in the upcoming federal election
- US unleashes military to fight fake news and disinformation
- Next-gen airliners, retro planes & fighter jets: Highlights from Russia's MAKS-2019 airshow
- My night with Epstein pal Jean-Luc Brunel and his very young and terrified models
- Blaming Bosnia for 'alt-right' and mass shootings is both ignorant and wrong
- 57 murders each day: Over 450,000 South Africans endorse death penalty amid widespread violence
- Palestinian Harvard freshman deported after visa revoked over friends social mediaposts - UPDATE
- What ceasefire? Ukrainian shells explode just 40 meters from OCSE observers' position
- Fighting dirty: Feminists are replacing ring girls with men to create the patriarchy they crave
- Flashback: The history of fake meat starts with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church
- How Obama's 'Reset Man', Michael McFaul, torpedoed US-Russia relations
- Before Epstein: Zwi Migdal was a Jewish organized-crime syndicate trafficking women and children for sex slavery
- Living for the Angels: New RT documentary recalls the Beslan seige
- Stone tools from Ice Age site, suggest the first Americans came from Japan
- Ancient human ancestors breastfed for longer than contemporary relatives
- The Jacobin Terror 1789-1794: Just Another Color Revolution?
- Aquelarre: Catalonia celebrates its 42nd 'witches sabbath' festival
- 'But Sir, It's an American Ship.' 'Never Mind, Hit Her!' When Israel Knowingly Attacked USS Liberty
- 'Spanish Stonehenge' resurfaces following drought in Extremadura
- 1,000 year old coin hoard is UK's most valuable collection ever discovered - UPDATE: Medieval tax scam?
- 1,200 year old Pictish stone discovered at early Christian church in Scottish Highlands
- A wall discovered surrounding the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal
- Looking back 25 years, did the Soviets actually build a better space shuttle?
- Best of the Web: The Arabian cradle of Zion: Moses, Muhammad, and Wahhabo-Zionism
- Submerged 8000-year-old wooden structure discovered off southern Great Britain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Everything's a Remix: Origins of the World's Mythologies
- 'Mystery' eruption that cooled ancient world traced to El Salvador's Ilopango volcano
- Tombs of Iberian prince and 24 aristocrats unearthed in Spain
- Ancient skeletons with cranial deformation unearthed in Croatia
- Von Braun Space Station due for 2025
- "It scares me to death": Coding errors in sex robots make them prone to violence and injuring humans
- Scientists confirm new mineral discovery never before encountered in nature
- India's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter releases Vikram lunar lander
- Asteroid changes color and sprouts comet-like tail
- China's Yutu-2 lunar rover found something odd on the far side of the Moon
- Finding design everywhere: When maggots fly, and more
- Intelligent Design opponents don't know what they're talking about, but love telling you ID is stupid anyway
- Hackers have had 'monitoring implants' in iPhones for years - Google researcher
- Physicists discuss the possible detection of a black hole so large it shouldn't even exist
- Giant study highlights homosexuality is "beyond genetics"
- Mysterious neutrinos get new mass estimate
- Brainwaves detected in lab-grown mini-brains
- Can new species evolve from cancers? Maybe
- Skull of 3.8 million-year-old Australopithecus discovered in Ethiopia challenges understanding of evolutionary process
- Chemists discover water microdroplets spontaneously produce hydrogen peroxide
- Ancient die-off greater than the dinosaur extinction detected in rocks in Canada
- Salk scientists develop new genome-editing tool that could treat disorders caused by gene mutations
- Kola borehole: World's deepest artificial hole dug by the Soviets in the 1970's
- Top secret USAF spaceship breaks own record, mysterious 719-day mission
- Bear rips open tent and drags student towards forest in Russia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Save the planet - Eat humans"
- Ice Age Farmer Report: ALERT: US 'Growing Degrees' plummet - Farms go offline
- Maid mauled to death by employer's dog in East Jakarta, Indonesia
- Tornado causes damage in Waukegan, Illinois
- Woman is dead following a bear attack in Ontario
- Tropical storm conditions lash Florida as Hurricane Dorian sets its sights on the Carolinas
- Woman killed by lightning strike while at cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Storm shatters 107-year-old record, hands Pittsburgh region its wettest ever September 1
- Crazy storm hits Alberta with lightning striking every few seconds
- Lightning kills 233 sheep in Jajarkot, Nepal
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: UV damaged fruit - Summer snow - Atmospheric compression events
- Waterspout filmed off Long Island, New York
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: French vineyard losses or purposely vanished civilization cycle
- Hurricane Dorian causes 'unprecedented damage' to the Bahamas
- Thousands of fish wash up on shore in County Donegal, Ireland
- Floods leave at least 78 dead and 40,000 homes damaged in Sudan (UPDATE)
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle spotted on South Carolina beach
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed timber rattlesnake found in New Jersey
- No tsunami threat after 6.7 earthquake near Fiji
- American Meteor Society: Loud boom heard in central New York caused by meteor
- What was that loud boom heard in northern York County, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Edmonton, Canada
- Loud flat-shaking 'explosion' panics residents of Glasgow, Scotland
- Meteor fireball lights up western sky in Washington and British Columbia
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Flashback: It's called Apophis. It's 390m wide. And it could hit Earth in 31 years time
- Bright meteor fireball seen from across western Mediterranean
- Flashback: Back in 1944, large daytime meteor turned many heads in eastern Midwest US
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Glyphosate worse than we could imagine...It's Everywhere
- Dormant and deadly: Drugs given to breast cancer patients create deadly 'sleeper cells' that could cause incurable tumors for up to 20 years
- Dr. Aseem Malhotra: We need a Parliamentary inquiry to push for the raw data on statins and their effects
- Gel that makes teeth repair themselves could spell the end of fillings
- Teenager went blind after only eating fries, chips, white bread, sausages and ham since elementary school
- Teenager left in coma after vaping every day led to deadly disease
- The truth hurts: MPs aghast over tobacco researcher Marewa Glover's claim 'bodies heal' from secondhand smoke
- Vegan and plant-based diets worsen brain health due to insufficient choline
- Best of the Web: When vegan influencers quit being vegan, the backlash can be brutal
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #29 - Drop That Burger! The Amazon is on Fire!
- 'This isn't just a behavioral problem': Study challenges the story on overeating
- Boris Johnson, GMOs and glyphosate: Irresponsible, negligent and criminal
- Your moisturizer may be turning your skin into 'Swiss cheese'
- Researchers take aim at circadian clock in deadly brain cancer
- Dr. Kelly Brogan: Holistic medicine - a life without fear
- Class-action lawsuit claims Apple and Samsung phones exceed FCC radiation limits
- Did a lack of regulation for fecal transplants cost a patient's life?
- Tattoo needles leave metal particles in lymph nodes
- Got it half right: Whole Foods CEO says plant-based meats good for the environment but not for your health
- Smog & Sadness: Is there a link between mental illness and air pollution?
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
The Eye of Hurricane Dorian
Quote of the Day
The improvement of understanding is for two ends: first, our own increase of knowledge; secondly, to enable us to deliver that knowledge to others.
- John Locke
Recent Comments
Why ask me? (if i was ever to be seen/found in brittain, it would certainly have been at the brittish-/or pettrie museum /-or pub).
Jeezus. How long do you think this horesh*t is gonna go on? Another two years? Three? Four?
what a drag-(queen). kicked in the balls again, (ouch); [Link]
Ho, Hum. Does the word 'sans-culottes' appear in this article? The Levellers of the French period. Neither of which took orders from any...
LOL...they look adorable with their white gloves and booties...