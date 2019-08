© ISTOCK.COM, RAWPIXEL

Genes play a role in — but cannot alone predict — same-sex sexual behaviors

some of the variation in behavior may be related to hormonal influences

Younger participants reported more same-sex

cultural influence.

A. Ganna et al., "Large-scale GWAS reveals insights into the genetic architecture of same-sex sexual behavior," Science, doi:10.1126/science.aat7693, 2019.

, according to a study published today (August 29) in Science . Using genetic data from nearly half a million participants who consented to be surveyed about their sexual experiences, the authors find that"The strength of the paper is that it used a very large dataset," says Jacqueline Vink , a behavioral geneticist at Radbound University who was not part of the study but has worked with some of the researchers before. The methods allowed the researchers to "find novel genes associated with same-sex sexual behavior and learn more about possible biological pathways." Joel Gelernter , a psychiatrist and geneticist at the Yale School of Medicine who was not involved in the study, agrees. "This study included the largest sample to date for this kind of trait, and meticulously careful analyses," he says. "There is a high level of support here that the genetics of same-sex sexual behavior is," in that many genes are involved, each of which only has a very minor effect on its own.Previous studies of families had suggested that about one-third of the variation in sexual behaviors could be explained by genetics. Others have attempted to study the genetic underpinnings of these behaviors but have only been able to analyze data from limited numbers of participants.The researchers gathered genetic information fromsays 23andMe's Fah Sathirapongsasuti in a press conference.The authors found two genes that were significantly associated with having engaged in same-sex sexual behaviors. Then, when the team separated the data by the individual's sex, they foundThese differences identified in men and women suggest that, the authors say.When they included all sequences in the genome associated with same-sex sex, the researchers estimated that genes account for a maximum of 8-25 percent of the variation in the population's behaviors, suggesting that much of what drives sexual activity is beyond genetics."Genetics is less than half of this story for sexual behavior but it's still a very important contributing factor," Ben Neale , a behavioral geneticist at the Broad Institute and a senior author on the study, said during the press conference. Still, the genetic associations he and his colleagues observed could not predict the likelihood that an individual would report having sex with partners of the same sex.The study challenges — at least genetically — the popular "Kinsey Scale" theory, which suggests that heterosexuality and homosexuality exist along a single continuum, and that the more an individual is attracted to one sex, the less he or she is attracted to the other. There was no genetic signature that corresponded to particular proportions of same-sex to other-sex encounters. For example,"Overall, our findings suggest that," the authors write in their study.Although this analysis is the largest yet to probe these genes, its power is still limited by the fact that the sample. Gelernter says researchers will still need even larger samples to understand the specific genes and pathways involved. "This is a huge increase in the state of our understanding of the genetics of same-sex sexual behavior," he says.