KFC's green-painted store draws two-block long lines of hungry customers looking to try its new Beyond Vegan Chicken nuggets and wings.Today, crowds of customers waited for more than an hour at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) location in Atlanta, GA to sample vegan Beyond Fried Chicken KFC painted its Cobb Parkway location in Smyrna bright green and erected a Beyond Fried Chicken billboard to promote its vegan chicken options — which drew crowds that wrapped around two city blocks and bumper-to-bumper cars that looped twice around the drive-thru."The lines are out the door, and the verdict is that the vegan fried chicken is worth the hype," nonprofit The Humane League posted on Instagram Observing the excitement, Instagrammer Trahvae Freraire said, "The people are here in droves. I said droves!"Those who made it inside the store posted glowing reviews of Beyond Fried Chicken, including nutritionist Whitney Miner who said, "These taste more like fried chicken than any of the other options that I've tried so I really hope that they make these available nationwide and very soon."KFC will consider a national rollout of the vegan option based on the feedback it receives from customers today.